ANGLETON — Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court allowed the Brazoria County Treasurer’s Office to hire a top deputy despite a hiring freeze being in place.
The request, coming from Treasurer-elect Angela Dees, would bring a new deputy treasurer to the department, effective at the beginning of 2023. The salary for the position would be just over $57,600.
The motion passed unanimously without discussion from the commissioners at their Tuesday morning meeting. They also authorized the human resources director to process hiring requests allowing a retiring member of staff to stay through the month of January as a contract worker.
This comes after the court placed a hiring freeze on county departments. Last month, the library system was given permission to hire two employees of the four they requested. The parks department was denied any new employees when a request was made in September. Directors of departments have indicated they might eventually have to cut services as they are unable to replace outgoing employees.
County Judge Matt Sebesta explained the reasoning behind the decision to allow the treasurer’s office to move forward with the hire. A major factor is that when current county treasurer Cathy Campbell leaves office, she will not be doing so alone.
“Mrs. Cathy Campbell is retiring, as well as most of her staff. When Mrs. Dees comes in on Jan. 1, there will only be one person in that office, and I believe she is more of an administrative assistant,” Sebesta said.
He went on to explain that the department is small, meaning there are two departing employees of the three who worked under Campbell.
“They’re long-time county employees. They’ve got their years in. They’re retirement age and they’ve elected to retire along with Mrs. Campbell,” Sebesta said.
The allowance of the board to contract one of the two vacating employees for the additional month is a transitory move in order to provide a smoother handover, especially given that the department will be losing 25 percent of its staff.
Commissioner David Linder said he believed the court is doing its best to fairly assess the employment needs of the county, and that he appreciated Dees taking a good look the situation.
“I think before she hires that other position, she’s going to evaluate what she needs and whether she needs it,” Linder said. “I’m thankful that she’s willing to evaluate it. I think it’s the prudent thing to do.”
He said that the county has not been immune to the economic issues the country has been facing in recent years, pointing to the economic downturn from the pandemic, and calling the hiring freeze a responsibility to be frugal in light of the difficulties of taxpayers.
“I think we’ve got a very reasonable court. I think we’ve got some gentlemen up there that are very reasonable in their thinking,” Linder said. “We’ve stated multiple times during this hiring freeze, we’re going to approve the positions that are needed, especially for elected officials, or any department where you have to have that position in order to do your job.
“If we can get by for six months or three months or after the first of the year, or whatever the time frame is, we’re going to do that,” he said.
The court also canvassed the Nov. 8 election, making the results official for all of the county races, as well as the county totals in the state and national elections.
