FREEPORT— The use of U.S. Census Data to determine boundaries for the city’s wards, which some of the council members are averse to because they do not trusting its accuracy, surfaced as an early issue as the city started the redistricting process.
Upon finding out how the census bureau calculates the population, including providing certain numbers for churches, some spoke out against the figures during a Freeport City Council workshop session Wednesday.
“That’s a serious question we’re asking, right, about that church having 21 residents on that block? How do we explain that? There’s not 21 residents at a church,” Councilman Jeff Peña said.
“The Census Bureau has a very complicated algorithm. Not every time, but typically when they encounter a city block with a small number of residents, so that it would be possible to look at the published data, and identify who is who on that block, they have an algorithm that masks that by moving people around,” said Sydney Falk Jr. of the firm Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado and Acosta, which had been hired by the city to check and facilitate the redistricting.
In the end, the objections of Peña and any other council members were rendered moot by the fact that they are required to use census data.
“This is not something that we can fix,” Falk said. “The data are reported at the block level. We’re stuck with blocks. We’re stuck with the way the Census Bureau define them and stuck with the way they reported the data.”
“What you’re telling us is these are the numbers we have to deal with,” Mayor Brooks Bass asked, receiving an affirmative answer from Falk.
The meeting’s workshop session began with the adoption of two resolutions requested by Bickerstaff, which allowed for guidelines for persons submitting specific redistricting proposals and providing comments, as well as adopting criteria to use in the redistricting process.
In a previous meeting, Falk, representing the firm, had provided general guidelines of how the city needed to address the redistricting processes. He reiterated them for the council to make sure they were understood.
“It is seldom the case that you can comply with each of them perfectly, all at the same time,” Falk said. “So there’s some balancing and discretion to be had by the council in adopting a plan and applying those factors and those factors are typically fairly common sense.”
The factors he was referring to included a balance of overall population between the wards that did not extend beyond a ten percent difference between the most and least populous districts, an attempt not to put too much or too little emphasis on racial dispersal among the districts, using preexisting landmarks to place borders and an attempt to keep as many existing residents within the same district that they’re already in as possible.
City Manager Tim Kelty tried to sum things up succinctly. “One of the things it’s important for council to understand is that in this criteria, we’re basically starting with the existing zoning map and making changes necessary to bring them into balance so we’re not starting, basically, all over with the districting,” Kelty said. “Making the changes as minimally impactful as possible so that people who have a vested interest in a particular elected official, as much as possible, would remain their elected official.”
He also expressed a direct desire to try, if possible, to keep incumbents’ residences within existing districts, not because of a requirement, but to try to keep from disenfranchising voters who had made those choices in the first place.
The requirement of the city to redistrict came about because the city had 16.3 percent differences between its least and most populous districts— Wards A and B— which went over the 10 percent allowed differential.
The software used by Bickerstaff allows for changes to be seen in real time based on where changes are made. To begin with, the firm had put together four different scenarios, with council concentrating mostly on the first offering. Peña had been trying to put all of Twelfth Street into a specific district, but was told by Falk that wasn’t a viable option.
“That’s actually not quite right, because it’s the centerline of the street that is typically where the census block boundary is,” Falk explained.
A portion of the meeting was dedicated to explaining how the software used by the firm worked and how it only allowed district boundaries to be divided up in certain ways. For example, not allowing specific east-to-west streets to be used as boundaries because the attempt would leave one side of the street in one district and the other side of the street in a different district.
“I would emphasize that it’s good for people to just know to have clean boundaries. If we have an opportunity to provide for the residents to know who their councilperson is, and how we can just move forward here meaningfully, I’m interested in that,” Peña said before beginning the processes.
“That would be just a manual calculation, right? Versus just relying on the software alone,” Peña said. “Is that feasible? Is that doable?”
Falk indicated that it would be a time-intensive process that would be detrimental to the end result.
“At best, it would be something you would have to do by hand and it makes the software very unhappy,” he said.
