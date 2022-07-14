WEST COLUMBIA
A blessing is something that brings well-being. Sometimes that comes in the form of small or large gestures and that can bring gratitude.
Pamela Urban of West Columbia recently delivered about 60 Blessing Bags for Warriors for veterans at the Warrior’s Refuge in West Columbia in hopes of filling a need.
“I had done Blessing Bags for Warriors a couple of years ago when there was a lot less residents at the refuge. There was maybe 20 at the most,” Urban said. “I think I saw a post from another state about blessing bags and I thought, ‘Hey, that’s a great idea. Maybe I can do blessing bags here in the community.’ I did it a couple of years ago, and then I just got inspired somehow to try it again. And when I got started this time, I didn’t realize there was 60 residents or near 60, so I needed some help.”
She started posting online for helpers, and the response was such that she created her own social media group. There are close to 100 members in the group now, Urban said.
Many volunteers offered items, but four of them — Tammy Butler, Tami Smith, Ellen St. Arnold and Sandy Cash — really stepped up in their efforts and Urban couldn’t have done it without their help she said. They not only brought items, but also helped put all the bags together and deliver them. A raffle for custom tumblers by one of the volunteers helped raise money for supplies and the effort.
“I asked for toiletries like shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, deodorant, wash cloths, bath towels. The refuge had requested some flip flops, so we managed to get flip flops for everybody, and laundry detergent,” Urban said.
The original idea was to supply the current 50 residents with the bags, but Sunday, Urban and volunteers delivered the bags for future residents who show up with nothing to their names and have the greatest need, she said.
Included in the bags are cards made by preschoolers from Edufun Learning Center of Lake Jackson and St. Arnold’s grandkids.
“I think it will be very well received,” Urban said.
The current residents were still treated to something special, she said as the group prepared for their visit to the center.
“One of my members, Tammy Smith, she is going to pick up a couple of cakes, and we’re going to bring some plates and utensils and some sodas. And we’re gonna make a little event out of passing out the blessing bags. So I think it’s gonna be pretty exciting.”
The bags were welcome, said Cliff Robertson Jr., founder of the Warrior’s Refuge.
“Pamela Urban has been an awesome supporter and this is at least the second if not third time, or more that they’ve done this and it is just such a blessing,” Robertson said. “We don’t tell the veterans that it’s coming, and it’s something different every time that they bring. It’s almost like Christmas in July.”
The refuge is devoted to the emotional well-being of its residents, and the blessing bags are a great source of helping that need, Robertson said.
“It’s kind of like when you’re growing up and you get a gift and a gift is not something that you worked for. It’s not something that is a reward for good behavior,” Robertson said. “It’s not, it’s just because somebody was thinking about you and cared enough to do something for you. And it just brings an increase in the emotional well-being.”
Warrior’s Refuge provides shelter, counseling, transportation and food for veterans in need, but outside donations and volunteering are always welcome and a great source for the residents, Robertson said.
“There might be others that have it on their heart to be able to do something. There’s no such thing to us as a small donation. They’re all impactful. They’re all important,” Robertson said. “And whether somebody has on their heart to provide something small in their estimate or something large in their estimate, it all goes to serve and help the veterans be able to take their next step … every little bit helps. There’s no such thing as a small donation in our world.”
The project is over, but the Facebook group will be left open for future ones, Urban said.
“We’re going to start working on Christmas blessings,” Urban said. “We’re gonna focus on activities for the residents like cards and work games and puzzles and things like that to give in the bags.”
Anyone who would like to donate or participate in the cause, contact Blessing Bags for Warriors Facebook group.
