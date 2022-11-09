A new era for the district clerk will begin with Republican candidate Cassandra Tigner winning the race for the position.
Tigner received 66,967 votes, or 61.96 percent, to defeat Democratic candidate Arnetta Murray, Iowa Colony city councilwoman, who collected 41,107 votes or 38.04 percent, according to final, unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Brazoria County Elections Office. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
She will be the new district clerk, succeeding Donna Starkey, who stepped into the role in September 2021 when Rhonda Barchak resigned amid an investigation into how she handled jury assignments.
“Thank you for Brazoria County, I really do appreciate it. Eighteen months of campaigning and working hard, and countless hours of just meeting everyone, I really enjoyed this journey,” Tigner said.
Murray could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Tigner, 34, was born and raised in Angleton and is married to Williams Tigner, an attorney in Angleton. They have two children, son Jayden and daughter Cadence. The family attends Community Baptist Church in Danbury.
She has worked eight years in the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office, where she is a supervisor. She also has eight years courtroom experience, six years in financial institutions experience and six years of human resource management.
Tigner is involved as an ambassador for the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber, a member of the Angleton Chamber of Commerce, member of the Angleton Republican Women’s Club, member of the Brazosport Republican Women’s club, member of Pearland Area Republican Club, and member of the West Pearland Republican Women’s’ Club. She also coached youth baseball and soccer clubs in Angleton.
Tigner believes utilizing and enhancing existing software has benefited the assessments and randomness of jury selections, brought in by Starkey.
There are currently five district courts, and three of the five courts will have new judges coming with this election. The District Clerk’s Office handles felony cases, divorces, attorney general, civil cases and jury summons.
She believes they can utilize outside resources by reaching out to different counties to see what features Brazoria County may need.
In addition to accessing classes/courses and utilizing the strong rapport with neighboring counties, Tigner thinks they need to assess the knowledge of the current clerks and merge all of the information together.
Murray is a Iowa Colony councilwoman, holding Position 2.
She has been a resident of Sterling Lakes at Iowa Colony for about a decade and a half and has been on the city’s council board since 2019 and has volunteered weekly at the Houston Food Bank. She ran for the Pct. 4 commissioner position in 2018, but fell short in the race.
Even with the new system, Tigner is always open to new ideas on how to execute a smoother plan, she said.
She will serve a four-year term.
“I really do want to thank the citizens for everything they have given me I really do and I promise you I will be the best district clerk that I possibly can be for them,” Tigner said.
