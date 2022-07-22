MANVEL — Another city has entered Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan as the summer heat and lack of consistent rain continue.
Although this stage calls for voluntary compliance, water conservation is encouraged, according to a news release by the city.
“Over the last three days, the city’s total daily water demand has equaled or exceeded 60 percent of the city’s water production capacity,” the release states. “The Stage 1 trigger is mild water shortage conditions, meaning Manvel utility customers are not required, but requested to voluntarily conserve water and adhere to the prescribed restrictions on certain water uses defined under the Stage 1 trigger.”
Stage 1 limits yard watering to even-numbered homes Thursdays and Sundays and odd-numbered homes Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Watering is restricted to between midnight and 10 a.m. on designated watering days, and residents are asked to avoid washing vehicles, building surfaces, driveways or sidewalks, the release said.
Other conservation efforts requested of residents include repairing both indoor and outdoor leaky faucets, using a large bowl or filling a sink or basin instead of running water, only running dishwashers and washing machines when full, running garbage disposals only when necessary and taking short showers, according to the release.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
