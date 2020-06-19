Two events today will tie modern events with history to recognize Juneteenth, the day that Texas slaves were freed in 1865.
Pen2Paper partnered with Lake Jackson Police Department for a march in solidarity with victims of police brutality and racial injustice, a representative said. The march starts at 3 p.m. today near the pavilion at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, and will end at Lake Jackson City Hall.
The police department will ensure safe crossing on significant highways and monitor participants for signs of heat exhaustion, said the representative, who only wished for the organization to be named. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged.
T-shirts will be on-sale with 100 percent of profits donated to various funds related to police brutality victims. Voter registration forms will also be available for any interested residents.
“Pen2Paper hopes to expand to other events throughout the year centered on helping out and giving back to all of those in our communities,” the organization said in a statement.
For information, contact pen2papercollective@gmail.com.
Mims community members also organized a program to celebrate and honor their freedom, Theresa Jackson said.
The event is 10 a.m. today at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 202 W. Smith St., on the front lawn. The Heritage Foundation is acting as a co-sponsor.
The hour-long event will include a prayer session, a short passage from Jackson, the community’s unofficial mayor, and a recording of the Juneteenth song by the members of the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Choir, she said.
“We wanted to do something special for this day,” Jackson said. “We wanted to honor the memories of those enslaved before them.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, face masks and practice social distancing, she said.
