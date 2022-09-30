The West Columbia Volunteer Fire Department managed to get a truck near the Weems Mansion to help fight a fire there Thursday. Hoses were connected to additional trucks on the perimeter of the thick woods at the scene of a fire in West Columbia.
The West Columbia Volunteer Fire Department managed to get a truck near the Weems Mansion to help fight a fire there Thursday. Hoses were connected to additional trucks on the perimeter of the thick woods at the scene of a fire in West Columbia.
WEST COLUMBIA — As resident Tanya Hawkins took out the trash Thursday morning, she heard what she thought might be gunshots. It isn’t unusual, she said, so she wasn’t alarmed.
It turned out to be something.
“I had come out and was taking out the trash, and I heard what I thought was a gunshot,” Hawkins said. “When I came in I was going to call the police, and when I looked out my kitchen window, I could see the flames. At that point, I called 911.”
After seeing the flames at the home across the road at about 7:45 a.m., Hawkins figured out what she had mistaken for gunfire, she said.
“We heard glass breaking, and we knew it was the house because you could hear different pops and stuff,” Hawkins said.
Within 10 minutes, the flames were above the tree line, Hawkins said.
When police arrived at the fire in the 1600 block of South Columbia Drive off of Highway 36, fire people were standing outside waiting on first responders, West Columbia Police Lt. Ashley Baker said.
“When we got here, the house was fully engulfed,” Baker said. “There were a few people outside the house who let us know that everyone was already out of the home. We didn’t go in at that point. We stayed outside and waited for the fire department to show up.”
Emergency vehicles blocked Highway 36 for about three hours while the West Columbia Volunteer Fire Department fought the fire.
There were no injuries, Baker said.
The investigation is active, and Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela had limited information on the cause. However, investigators believe there was no electricity connected in the home.
“We don’t know how the fire got started, but the home did sustain significant damage,” Vela said. “Our early indication was there was no electricity to the home.”
When the renter of the home arrived, law enforcement detained the 37-year-old man on outstanding Class C warrants, Baker said.
The man complained of chest pains, and officers were unable to confirm the warrant due to lack of manpower, Baker said. He went to the hospital to be examined while the fire department continued to hit hot spots on the home, Baker said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.