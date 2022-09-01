GALVESTON — A celebratory cannon shot, an air horn and applause marked the long-anticipated arrival Wednesday afternoon of the Battleship Texas into Galveston.
People climbed up playground equipment and lined up on the fishing piers at Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd., to get a better look as the tugboats pulled the historic vessel around the eastern tip of Pelican Island.
For many, the 110-year-old battleship’s move from its previous home at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte to Galveston was a momentous event.
“It’s been part of a lot of people’s lives,” said Rhonda Cox, a Lubbock resident who drove to Seawolf Park to watch the ship arrive. “We need to respect it just like we do our veterans. It’s served our country just like our veterans did.”
For the next year, the Battleship Texas will undergo a major $35 million hull restoration at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair on Pelican Island.
The ultimate fate of the beloved ship is still unclear, however. Discussions are underway about housing the ship permanently in Galveston. But other places also are vying to be the battleship’s next home.
THE EVENT
Hundreds of people gathered at Seawolf Park and Pier 21 to watch a cluster of tug boats and a U.S. Coast Guard escort usher the 573-foot vessel into its dry dock.
People gathered atop the USS Stewart and USS Cavalla, historic vessels at Seawolf Park, to watch it pull in.
“It’s a pause to recognize the rich history of service for our everyday freedoms that so many have overlooked,” said Tammy Lobaugh, executive director of the Cavalla Historical Foundation.
Randy Tate drove down from Baytown with his family to watch the ship arrival. The family has visited the Texas many times in La Porte, he said.
The Tates had family in the U.S. Navy and had to see the huge dreadnought moving. As soon as it could be seen from Galveston, Tate could distinguish it.
“I’d recognize that silhouette anywhere,” he said.
Bill and Susan Boyd, from Houston, drove in to watch a piece of their childhood float by. The two also had visited the ship many time before, they said.
The battleship is a significant piece of history, Bill Boyd said.
“What they did with what they had was amazing,” he said. “The reason we can do those things is because of everything that was done before. We need to recognize this.”
THE PAST
The Texas is the last of the world’s dreadnoughts, big-gun battleships designed and built at the beginning of the 20th century.
Launched in 1912 and commissioned in 1914, the Texas had 10 14-inch guns, which could fire 1,400-pound armor-piercing shells to a range of 13 miles, according to the foundation.
“This is the oldest battleship in the world that’s still afloat,” foundation Chairman Thomas J. Perich said. “There was a big building boom arms race before World War I, beginning in the 20th century. All these nations started building this new class of battleship.”
At the time, the guns were the largest of any ship afloat, according to the Battleship Texas Foundation, which has assumed management of the ship.
The ship spent much of World War I defending the coast of Great Britain from Germany fleets.
During World War II, the ship provided cover fire for soldiers during the storming beaches at Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
THE NOW
With the vessel safe in dock, focus will turn to the ship’s future, said Bruce Bramlett, executive director and chief operating officer of the foundation.
“You change the whole conversation,” Bramlett said. “The talk stops and the action really kicks into gear.”
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has maintained the ship for nearly 60 years. But in 2019, the Texas Legislature turned over operations to the Battleship Texas Foundation. Lawmakers appropriated $35 million for repairs, but ordered the foundation to find the ship a permanent, self-sustaining home.
Since then, the foundation has been looking for a home that would draw in more visitors — and revenue. Galveston is among the cities considered, but finding the funds necessary to prepare a site for the ship has proved difficult.
THE REPAIRS
The ship’s hull has leaked for years.
The foundation already has made significant repairs to slow the leaks from about 2,000 gallons a minute to 50 gallons, Bramlett said.
The major repairs in Galveston will take about a year, said Jonathan Hale, vice president of marine at Gulf Copper.
“The primary effort is to make the hull watertight and sound for another 50 years,” Hale said.
The hull will be cleaned of oysters and barnacles, pressure washed and sand blasted before crews cut and insert new plates to repair the hull, he said.
The dry dock that holds the Texas was imported from the Bahamas. It’s expensive and the company had to repair the dock, which had split in two, he said. The massive dock was necessary to work on the ship, however, he said.
THE FUTURE
Much is still unclear about the massive ship’s post-repair future.
“I think that decision’s going to get made sooner than later,” Bramlett said.
Talks have been ongoing with the foundation, the Port of Galveston and Landry’s Inc., which operates the lease on port-owned Pier 21, Mayor Craig Brown said.
“The battleship is quite an iconic structure for the state of Texas,” Brown said. “A lot of people have quite a soft spot in their heart for the battleship.”
Whether Landry’s or the port want the battleship at the pier isn’t yet clear, he said.
Port of Galveston Director and CEO Rodger Rees confirmed Wednesday the port was in talks with Landry’s about berthing the battleship just east of Pier 21, with access from the pier property. Nothing’s been confirmed yet, he said.
A Landry’s spokeswoman said Wednesday there was nothing to report yet on the matter.
City and tourism officials have also proposed placing the battleship at Seawolf Park.
Foundation officials have been opposed to the idea of Seawolf Park for fear it wouldn’t draw enough visitors to meet the battleship’s revenue targets.
Longtime Galvestonian and businessman Paulie Gaido has long been a proponent voice for bringing the ship to Galveston.
“It’s Christmas and my birthday because the Texas came home,” Gaido said. “I don’t think I can fly but if I flap my arms, I bet I’ll go airborne.”
The ship’s move produced significant media coverage and Gaido thinks now Baytown, Beaumont and other cities vying to claim the ship will take notice, he said.
“Galveston’s got to decide,” he said.
The foundation has plans to build a state-of-the-art museum with interactive features when the ship gets to its new location, Perich said.
“I’m just excited to get the ship in the right place,” Perich said. “I think it would be great for the ship and I think it would be great for Galveston.”
