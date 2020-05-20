A Barclay Premier Utility bid for replacing 2 miles of sewer line in Brazoria was $2.3 million for a year-long contract. A story in Thursday’s edition of The Facts misstated the amount.
Correction for May 20, 2020
nickirene
