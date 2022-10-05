LAKE JACKSON — A misunderstanding about how City Council wanted to move forward on a plan to allow children to raise rabbits for show left the issue undecided, resulting in a tortoise-paced discussion among members and residents.
Resident Casey Kilsby, who previously addressed council asking for exemptions to the city’s livestock ordinance for students in FFA, took the microphone again during Monday night’s meeting. She sent information to Councilman Chase Blanchard showing Lake Jackson is the only local city not allowing an FFA exemption, she said.
“So I’ve sent those with hopes that council can look at it and adopt some sort of ordinance or some kind of exception to the ordinance that would allow these kids to participate specifically in rabbits,” she said.
Kilsby and Blanchard were under the impression a draft ordinance would be presented to vote on during Monday’s meeting, but City Attorney Sherri Russell missed that part of the previous motion and had not prepared one, Russell said.
“We voted and it passed to create a new ordinance the last meeting,” Blanchard said. “I don’t even understand why we have this on this agenda. Can we just create the ordinance, then we can discuss and all get to vote on it or not vote on it?”
Among the criteria the council will consider are limits on the number of rabbits allowed at a residence and whether rabbits are allowed only at the homes of FFA students or if all residents can have them.
Partway through the discussion, which consumed a good hour, Councilman Jon Baker sought to move on from the topic, but a tie vote allowed it to continue.
City Manager Modesto Mundo offered that allowing rabbits doesn’t have to be complicated.
“On the definition of livestock in the animal ordinance, it includes rabbits, but the definition in zoning which we refer to for E1 does not include rabbits,” Mundo said. “It could be as simple as changing the definition in the animal ordinance and striking rabbits from the definition.”
The final word for the evening on rabbits committed Russell to return to the next meeting with a multiple-choice checklist for council members to decide the path forward, from which she will draft an ordinance to vote on at a later date.
In other business, council set parameters for a facade grant program to which the city has allocated $200,000. The program would be available for all businesses in the city to receive $5,000 per allocation to go toward the improvement of the facade of their buildings.
The funding came from the second round of COVID relief money, Assistant City Manager Meagan Borth said.
Seth opposed the $5,000 amount.
“I’m personally not comfortable with those numbers,” she said. “I think that’s a lot of money and I think some of that money can be used to benefit more of the city.”
Councilman Vinay Singhania agreed.
“I just cannot see spending that kind of money on facade,” Singhania said. “I personally couldn’t keep a straight face to tell our citizens that’s what we’re going to do. I just can’t do that.”
Borth presented options for the program that included contractors being paid directly by the city after establishing an agreement with the business owner.
This program can be tailored to whatever you think Lake Jackson needs, Borth said.
Building owner Cynthia Roy appreciated the help the city is offering, she said.
“These are very small businesses and a small area that asked for this cause they were told that they were gonna get help,” Roy said. “So the money that you have for a grant, we were very appreciative that you would go through a program or find someone to help us to where we don’t have to replace all our windows. We don’t have to replace everything. A small awning on a small business is $7,000.”
No action was taken on moving forward with the program at the meeting.
In other business, the council adopted ordinances for food truck and food truck court regulations and one for administrative inspections of massage establishments.
