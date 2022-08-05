FREEPORT — Federal grant money that has helped see the city through some larger projects over the last two years will disappear in 2023, something considered as Finance Director Cathy Ezell put together Freeport’s proposed 2022-23 budget.
“This is the first draft of the budget. This is a working document. It can, and will, be changed, probably a few times before we bring forward the final budget,” Ezell said in making her presentation Monday to City Council.
Mayor Brooks Bass told Ezell to anticipate cuts in the upcoming versions of the budget.
Projected revenues for the city in the upcoming fiscal year were an estimated $19.9 million and expenditures of about $17 million, showing a difference of $2.9 million. Half the difference is in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“However, that $2.9 million includes $1.5 million of the ARPA funds from the federal government. This will be the last year that the city receives those funds. They will not receive anything after fiscal year 2023,” Ezell said.
Ezell recommends the transfer of $3.7 million toward project funds, which would leave $621,000 over the city’s reserve that could be used for other projects, she said.
Industrial district revenue will increase percent and property tax was to be expected to have a 3.5% increase due to new property being added to the rolls, Ezell said. There looked like an increase in intergovernmental funds for next year due to expected grants for projects, she said.
Sales tax estimates were listed as flat last year, with Ezell describing the estimate as “conservative.” Charges for services were expected to bring in less due to lowering costs in refuse collection.
Salaries, benefits, supplies, services and sundries all will cost more, amd there also is a small increase in debt service. This includes a cost of living raise for employees, as well as an increase for benefits, with an employee insurance package being approved in the same meeting. Maintenance costs had a lower estimate.
Operational cost estimates were raised across the board due to inflationary price increases for items such as fuel and materials.
“It’s important to understand that the costs she just outlined in the operational budgets are all recurring costs, generally, so the changes that we made, we would expect those changes to continue year after year,” City Manager Tim Kelty said.
Other major costs or investments include hiring two new employees and a one-time cost of digitally scanning the city’s records, a project proposed in last month’s budget workshop.
A modular building costing $426,000 was proposed to serve temporarily as Fire Station 2. The station’s importance is necessary for response while the Texas Department of Transportation rebuilds the Pine Street Bridge, Fire Chief Chris Motley said.
Improvements to Fire Station 1, the jail facility and police headquarters — in addition to a firing range for training purposes — were also budgeted, as were parking and structural repairs at other city buildings.
The Water and Sewer fund had a deficit balance of $17,000 entering 2020 but now shows a $51,000 surplus, Ezell said. It is expected to climb to $174,000 at the end of this year, , she said.
“I can’t tell you how great a job that is, because that really is a massive big deal, because historically, ladies and gentlemen, we’ve had to subsidize the utility, water and sewer fund, which is crazy, so thank you for that,” Bass said.
Ezell cautioned the growth was slow, but Bass indicated he was still pleased to see the fund moving in the right direction.
“When it first started, we were giving them, good gosh, I don’t know how many millions,” he said.
The council will have another workshop as part of their Aug. 15 meeting. A budget public hearing is planned for its Sept. 6 meeting, and Sept. 19 is when adoption of the budget and tax rate is scheduled.
In addition to hearing about the budget, Ezell presented the council with information following up on her previous report about the need for water and sewer rate adjustments following a raise in prices by the Brazosport Water Authority of 12.5 percent.
“That cost us a little over $300,000. As I presented in the budget, if we do not raise rates, the utility fund will go into the negative if we have to fund this ourselves,” Ezell said. “This rate increase is proposed at 9 percent on the water side only.”
It is estimated the approved increase will cost residents an additional $2.74 for 5,000 gallons of usage in a month. The change will take effect in September and appear on the bills that arrive in October, the same month the BWA increase is set to take effect.
In other business, the council approved an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for cooperative construction of the relocation of a waterline on FM 1495 as part of the Pine Street Bridge project. It is the same line that was ruptured by a contractor crew in July.
They also approved a hurricane monitoring contract and a contract for the preliminary architectural design of renovations to Fire Station 1.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.