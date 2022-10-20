WILD PEACH — Rockey Joe Gibson saw eight years of hard work reduced to ash in 30 minutes.
The fire Tuesday evening at Rockey’s Special Events Center consumed the main building on the property that hosted weddings, birthday parties and other celebrations, as well as photo shoots for weddings, graduation or prom. It also hosted free Thanksgiving picnics each year for families because he does not have family older than him anymore, he said.
“His property in general has always been his life, his love, his baby,” daughter Megan Gibson said. “If it wasn’t a human being, this was his baby.”
It took firefighters from multiple departments about two hours to knock down the flames reported about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, but Wild Peach Fire Department volunteers remained for hours after dealing with hot spots. They were back again Wednesday afternoon to douse more smoldering remnants of the main barn to prevent the fire from reigniting.
The quick response and efforts of fire crews contained the blaze to the main building, preventing it from spreading to Rockey Gibson’s home and rental houses nearby. But the loss of the event center hurt, he said.
“The building and the people that came meant more to me than what was in the building. It was there for conversation,” Gibson said.
The fire started while Gibson worked on fixing his phone, be said. A few seconds after turning his phone back on, a burst of phone calls and text messages came in saying his center was burning.
“It was good that he got here and all the fire trucks soon after got here and they got it contained. So I’m very grateful for that,” Megan Gibson said.
She learned about the fire much as her father did, she said.
Megan Gibson was at work when her phone was blown up with texts and phone calls.
“There were so many calls coming in at once, I couldn’t even answer a phone call because it wouldn’t let me just answer somebody, so I had to wait to quit,” Megan Gibson said. “And then my mom’s phone came up so I answered her phone. And when I entered all she said is Megan’s your dad’s place is on fire.”
Even with the building being taken down by the flames, all her father knows is to rebuild, and that is his plan moving forward.
The Thanksgiving tradition will continue, this time at Gibson’s house about 50 feet from where the event center stood. He wants to have it there, but also hear other people’s opinions about who wants to join.
“Whole event center is gone and did a little bit of damage to the Jeep, which is lucky it got out because I think I can get it fixed for a couple thousand, but we are trying to tear a building down to build a pavilion to add to the park,” Rockey Joe Gibson said.
The new pavilion had minor damage, but not near enough to stop the progress of that project. It is intended provide cover for picnic tables and dancing areas and serve as an entrance.
Some of the items in the barn melted, including antique items like scuba-diving gear and a plethora of silver items and spear guns. Also gone are five months worth of reservations for weddings.
He was able to keep his camper, tractor, trucks and other main equipment used for the center out of harm’s way, sparing the loss from being worse.
The center was his retirement plan, and he put eight years of dedication into building it by hand.
“To watch it all go up in a matter of 30 minutes or so was probably one of the most heartbreaking things for him because this was his retirement,” Megan Gibson said.
Gibson already is planning the new event center, which he wants to fit more than the 60 people allowed in the barn that burned Tuesday. The fire marshal estimated $500,000 worth of equipment, including antique wood stoves, woodwork and other items, was lost to the blaze.
“We are going to rebuild it and it’s gonna be a little different, bigger, more room for people and more things that will adequately take care of people out here,” Gibson said. “I built it because I want to help people to kind of get in the hurry and I want to add things that I didn’t add, so that’s kind of how that went.”
However, when it comes to helping build it, he has never asked for it.
Megan Gibson helped set up a GoFundMe account for proceeds to go toward putting up the new center.
“I built everything just out of a book trying to figure out how to build this stuff,” Rockey Joe Gibson said. “And I don’t know … I’m just gonna have the people come out and say, ‘Look, you need to do this to square this up to get it going.’”
That can’t happen right away, though.
“It is going to take some time for the cleanup, alone, much less rebuilding. I mean, all we can do is be there for each other at this point,” Megan Gibson said. “This is going to have to be us coming together as a family and friends to help him get his dream back.”
