CLUTE — For 20 years, the Food Basket has harvested for the hungry, but that number is just the beginning for the pantry that doesn’t see an end to its efforts in giving any time soon.
“We serve the community for those that are facing food insecurity issues. That can be a lot of different things — a heartbreaking loss of job, it can be medical issues, all different kinds of things constitute that,” Executive Director Lisa Owsley said.
The pantry is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays mornings and often sees clients who return weekly until they can get back on their feet.
The pantry offers 23 different menu options, ranging from breakfast and fruits to dry beans, soup and peanut butter, to other miscellaneous snacks.
Ginny Jordan and her late husband, Bill, along with Dale Brudi, created the Food Basket in 2002 in an effort to provide support to the community in need, starting with serving six families a week.
“There used to be a group called the Society of St. Stephen's and I was a member of it, along with a lot of good people,” Ginny Jordan said. “But these people were taking them food when they called and I had seen something they had something in Angleton that I went and looked to see what they had and it seemed to me that we could do that,” Ginny Jordan said.
Ginny Jordan was a soloist and went to different churches to sing where she would share her work with the Food Basket. The more the word of the mission spread, the more people wanted to join and volunteer, she said.
Two years later, they reached a rent-free agreement with Wesley First United Methodist Church in Clute station the food drive there and they renovated an existing building on the property to make it happen.
Although Ginny Jordan, now 90 years old, resigned in January 2021 from her work with the Food Basket, she still interacts with the volunteers and clients when she can, she said.
One of the most caring things to Ginny Jordan was seeing the same people volunteer since the first day the Food Basket opened its doors.
The Basket’s philosophy is based on the bible scripture John 21:15-17 Ginny Jordan specifically chose to represent the food bank. It talks about feeding the people, she said.
The volunteers who drive the program are “interfaith” coming from and connecting different churches and different denominations.
As of 2021, over 4,700 households have benefited from the pantry.
Within the past year, 51 percent of the food donated to the Food Basket came from local businesses, measuring over 154,000 pounds of food and total cash and food donations equaled over $605,000 in 2021.
Over 90 percent of the donations go straight to clients, with the food they provide coming from several different stores, schools, churches, civic organizations and local businesses.
Lake Jackson resident Scott Ross has been volunteering for The Food Basket for five years after finding some spare time and hearing about the drive, he said.
Ross worked during COVID-19 when the operation was moved to outside drive-by pickups and social distancing with masks on was mandatory.
It had been hard for the elderly, widows and children to maintain that social interaction during that time period, Owsley said.
Now that the pandemic has lessened, they returned to their original shop format in July of this year.
“There's a lot of good leadership and we have a lot of direction for the future,” Ross said.
Owsley has been the executive director for the past eight years and serves as the lone paid position within the organization.
“We believe it's just not about feeding. It's much more than that, it's about relationships and getting to know our clients and what their needs are particularly during these last several years of COVID,” she said.
Twenty years is just a number to the Food Bank and its volunteers, but from where they started, it’s been an impactful step forward.
“I think it's amazing that this community has stepped in and helped,” said Michael Rowland, who has been board president for the past five years. “We started with three or four families a week many years ago and it has grown to where there's a solid 100. During the COVID we were up to 200 because it was just desperately needed and it just shows that this community takes care of itself.”
