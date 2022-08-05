BONNEY — A planned community outside of the village of Bonney is being set up to add 1,200 homes and amenities to the tiny town.
Named Pecan Ranch, the site would encompass 433 acres and initially include 500 homesites. Eventual plans would include walking trails, parks, a clubhouse, a playground and a community pool. Eventually, about 10 percent of the project is expected to be used for commercial development.
Three acres is also reportedly set aside for public services that undoubtedly will be needed to serve the development, such as police, fire and medical services.
Bonney is nestled north of Angleton on Highway 288 and was listed as the smallest “village” in Texas in 2010 — though not the smallest town or city. The most recent population is listed at 241 residents, meaning the development could likely result in an explosion of growth for the community.
“We’re going to have to grow, for sure,” Bonney Mayor Raymond Cantu said. “My legal team has developed a service plan of how we’re going to proceed to grow through the years.”
He says the development was brought to the town, and the town was ready to embrace the potential of the idea.
“My feeling is that it’s an opportunity for Bonney,” Cantu said. “I know there’s other people who don’t have the same idea, but 95 percent of the people do.”
The development was engineered by Houston’s Dannenbaum Engineering at the behest of Maple Development Group, a firm whose co-founder boasted to the Houston Business Journal that, “Probably every other month, we’re getting ready to announce communities.” Maple is having discussions with Angleton ISD regarding a new elementary school, according to the co-founder, Itiel Kaplan.
The homes are expected to cost from $290,000 to $410,000 and will be on smaller tracts of 40 to 50 feet, which is one of the reasons the development will be in Bonney — the Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court increased the lot-size requirement for developments to 80 foot front width for new homesites. That put the kibosh on a 1,500-acre tract Maple had previously been working on, calling a development based on the new requirements “extremely risky.”
Roy Galvan, Maple’s chief operating officer and head of acquisitions, said the company was expecting to decide on and announce the building company for the development by the end of the month, and he expected ground to be broken quickly after.
Galvan said the building company will be under scrutiny.
“We have our standards. I can tell you right now, they’re going to bring their best possible. They’re going to come with their best foot forward in terms of the quality of homes,” Galvin said. “The reason for that is we are 30 minutes away from one of the largest medical centers in the state, or even the United States. Not everybody is a brain surgeon there. There is a need for affordability, but we don’t want to give up on the quality of the homes, so we make sure that every builder knows that from the get-go.”
He also said builders in the area in general have been improving. The company’s estimates were the initial 500 homes could be complete early next year.
The first phase of construction will probably be priced toward the middle of the estimated range, Galvin said, cautiously noting with interest rate and market fluctuations, things can change quickly.
Bonney’s relationship with the developer was smoother than it might have been with other municipalities, with tensions on the rise between local governments and Houston developers. In the recent Angleton City Council election, this was especially pronounced, with candidates ranging from making calls for cautious discourse with developers to having outright hostility towards them.
Cantu believes his community will keep its identity as it grows.
“I think it’ll make what we have larger,” he said.
The property being developed is being annexed by the village and there has not been a tax proposal as of yet, Cantu said.
“We don’t feel it’s good to do a plan now while it could tax our people here. It should be when the new subdivision starts growing. That’s when we’ll start looking at that,” he said.
