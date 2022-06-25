Gas prices are putting the pinch on almost everyone, and those who drive as part of their livelihood are being goosed most of all. Included in that group is law enforcement, which regularly patrols the highways and streets of Brazoria County.
Some police departments across the country say that they’re having to reduce services and patrols. Locally, departments are saying that they do not have any plans to do so in their communities.
“We’re still going to get out and we’re still going to do the job that we’re paid to do from day-to-day,” Lake Jackson’s Assistant Chief Chris Anderson said.
“It definitely affects our budget and not just ours, but the city entirely. But specifically for us, we’re still business as usual. We have not cut back our patrols,” Clute Police Chief James Fitch said. “We may have to cut our budget in other places, but for me, I still want the officers to be out and about and be seen— just as much prevention as responding to calls after the fact.”
Angleton Police Chief Lupe Valdez says they’re adjusting.
“It has not affected any of our patrol operations. It has affected our budget, however, we have got other places where we have savings in our budget at the P.D. where we can take it from, so we’re doing fine right now.”
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office covers the most asphalt of anyone, and their fiscal year begins in October. “We have requested a substantial increase in that budget, to account for the gas prices,” Sheriff Bo Stallman said. “As far as enforcement activities, nothing has really changed. We’ve always encouraged and emphasized the importance of not doing things unnecessarily as far as keeping your patrol units running for a long period of time, for example.”
Those kinds of small behaviors could end up making a big difference for law enforcement’s cost effectiveness.
“In January, our cost for a gallon of gas was $2.52 and last week we paid $3.91 per gallon, and we average about 3,355 gallons per month,” Anderson said.
At average rates, that amounts to an increase of over $4,600 per month for Lake Jackson.
Many local police departments share pumps with other parts of the local civic governments, to cut costs with volume.
“Basically, our fleet manager buys all our gas in bulk and then it’s basically divvied out as we use it through each department,” Anderson said. “So what’s hitting us is also hitting the city.”
Two exceptions are Angleton, who still buys in bulk, but has separated from the rest of the city, and the sheriff’s office, which provides fuel bought in bulk, but also allows its officers to use gas cards to purchase fuel at retail, which Stallman says is necessary due to the size of the territory they cover.
“We always encourage them to fuel up there, but they always have the availability if they need to get fuel,” he said.
Another city that does things differently is Surfside Beach, which has its officers fill up at local gas stations. They’ve also stepped up patrols of the beach recently in response to increased activity. While Mayor Gregg Bisso said this has raised the city’s costs, they’ve found a way to keep those costs from ballooning.
“It’s going to have some impact on us, but we’re using more UTVs and ATVs and things like that on our beach patrols. They don’t burn as much fuel,” Bisso said. “We still have people patrolling the streets, but all the extra patrols we have on the beach are all in side-by-sides, UTVs, golf carts, things like that.”
The adjustment of budgets is a common thread with every department as most of the fiscal years for local governments will be ending in June.
“I can tell you right now, we have made an adjustment from now until the end of the fiscal year,” Anderson said. “and we tried to estimate around $3.50 a gallon for next year.”
Of course, with prices fluctuating, it’s hard to tell what numbers departments should rely on.
“We’re asking for about 40 percent more,” Valdez said. “But nobody knows what the market’s going to do.” To tighten up their budget, Anderson said that Lake Jackson has been trying to procure materials for repairs in advance. “Our service department has been keeping a little bit of overstock on things that are hard to get so that if something breaks, we won’t be waiting.”
“We have increased that line item, specifically,” Fitch said. “We may have to skimp other places when it comes to the budget, but for gas, we’re going to continue like we are.”
