Fifty people are looking for a place to stay after a fire destroyed two units at The Lodge Apartment complex and damaged several others.
The fire was called in at about 3:52 p.m. Friday at 200 Timbercreek Drive when the apartment tenant returned home to find the apartment engulfed, authorities said.
“We got a call with flames coming from a broken window coming out,” said Assistant Fire Cheif Mark Guthrie. “When we got here, one apartment was fully involved, and another partially involved.”
The Richwood Fire Department called for backup from Lake Jackson Fire Department and EMS and Clute Fire and EMS.
About 16 units were affected, and 50 tenants were moved to available units in the apartment complex because power was shut off.
“I was at home, and there was smoke coming in, and I was thinking my house was on fire,” said tenant Albert Smith. “I was trying to call maintenance before something happened and couldn’t get a hold of nobody, and I opened up all my doors and windows.”
Maintenance workers told Smith everyone needed to get out because of the fire, he said.
Smith was surprised when he heard of the fire.
“I wasn’t aware of the fire at the time. All I was smelling was smoke.” Smith said. “As far as I know, there was no damage to my apartment, not from what I gather.”
Although Smith was notified by maintenance, Richwood Fire Department did their own primary search and evaluation that led them to freeing a man in the top apartment over the engulfed unit, Guthrie said.
“We did have to assist one gentleman on the top floor,” he said. “We put a ladder up there and got him down because he could not get out because of the fire and smoke.”
No one was injured, Guthrie said.
Ensuring pet safety was also a major priority for the firemen who pulled two puppies out of the top floors and checked for any hidden cats, Guthrie said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Guthrie said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.