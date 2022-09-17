News Report Update

NOTE: This story has been modified from its original version to correct the name of Brazosport ISD's alternative education campus.

Brazosport ISD police took two students into custody on Friday, both accused of making threatening statements, district officials said.

A Lake Jackson Intermediate student is accused of making a threatening statement to a classmate, a district press release read. The context of the threat was not disclosed.

A Rasco Middle School student is accused of making threatening statements toward teachers.

Students or staff were not in danger, Superintendent Danny Massey said.

“We have a very strict student code of conduct and are not tolerating joking or flippant comments regarding school safety,” he said.

There are extremely serious consequences for verbalizing, posting or writing threats, the district’s statement reads.

Both students have been assigned to Lighthouse Learning Center, which is the district’s alternative school, Massey said.

Gayla Murphy is a news writer and copy editor for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.

