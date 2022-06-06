ANGLETON — The remains of 22-year-old Rebecca Beard of Freeport continue to be searched for after thirty-six years.
Texas EquuSearch has been searching for 11 days for Beard’s remains in Angleton off of FM 2004 toward Hitchcock, said Rebecca’s sister, Carol Mize.
“We are just holding on to our faith and hope that she’s found, and if she is not found now. it will lead to something bigger,” Mize said. “We’ve been handling it one day at a time.”
Beard has been missing since 1986. Paul Taylor admitted to killing her and hiding her body in 1995, agreeing to lead authorities to her remains in exchange for a life sentence, Facts archives show. Searches near Angleton after he entered his guilty plea failed to locate Beard's remains.
In March, Taylor led the FBI to where he buried her, ABC-13 reported.
“It all came about because the family decided in November that we would agree for him to have released if he would just tell us where she was,” she said. “So FBI agents and Brazoria County interviewed with him and he agreed, so they issued a warrant in March and brought him down here. They had searched for a day right where he said. After doing a little bit of research, they agreed to come back and that’s where we are now.”
Beard last was scene leaving a Freeport bar in 1986. Prosecutors alleged Taylor killed her several days after her last appearance and buried her near a canal in Angleton, Facts archives show.
“She was full of life and never met a stranger. She loved her family,” she said. “We knew that she didn’t run away.”
For the first six years, the family didn’t know what had happened to Beard, Mize said.
“We kept getting told she just ran away, but she would have never done that. She was loyal and had many friends,” Mize said. “I was 18 when it happened, and I missed her and reliving it’s been very hard. Becky was a child of God and did not deserve this. We are hopeful that we will be able to lay her to rest.”
Taylor was a suspect in Beard's disappearance since early on, questioning him about it while he was in custody on a DWI charge in August 1986, according to Facts reports. He escaped while doing odd jobs at the Brazoria County Courthouse and stayed free until January 1997, when he was overheard in an Atlanta bar bragging about being wanted in Brazoria County, Texas. Police there arrested him after determining his true identity, Facts archives show.
He would be indicted on a murder charge in Beard's death by a Brazoria County grand jury in March 1994.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.