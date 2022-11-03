Damon school board member pulls out of race
Damon ISD trustee Carolynn Gillin has dropped her campaign to keep her seat. In fact, it’s not hers to keep anymore.
Gillin announced her resignation from the Position 1 seat during its meeting Oct. 20 and ended her reelection campaign.
However, both Gillin and her opponent, Jeff Zavala, remain on the Nov. 8 ballot, meaning she could be voted back into the position she just quit. If that happens, it would be up to Gillin whether she resigns again or decides to be sworn into a new four-year term, Trustee Ami Bishop George said.
Zavala, a local father of two, told The Facts he would hold the seat as long as he is allowed. Attempts to contact Gillin by phone and email have been unsuccessful. The election is Tuesday.
CAER sirens still inactive
As maintenance of the emergency industrial sirens approaches three months with many of the devices inoperable, residents shouldn’t be alarmed — they can still receive notifications of an incident occurs at a Brazosport-area plant that requires action.
The sirens are part of the Brazosport Community Action and Emergency Response program and sound when residents need to shelter in place or otherwise react to something going awry at an industrial site. The maintenance work started Aug. 11
“Brazosport CAER is continuing to conduct routine maintenance on the CAER siren system,” CAER’s communications specialist, Tabitha Ray Walles, said via email. “As a result, CAER sirens may not sound in your area at this time.”
In addition to the ongoing maintenance, CAER is proactively conducting community siren surveys and looking at new technology to better help keep the community safe and informed, Walles said. They include the iPAWS and CodeRed alert systems.
For information about Brazosport CAER, visit www.brazosportcaer.com or register for CodeRED at public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/A9DEA2E29049.
OLQP raffle sets record
The Our Lady Queen of Peace Fall Fundraiser more than doubled its goal to net $195,000, including a record-setting $150,000 just from its car raffle, school officials said.
Close to 300 people attended the festival Oct. 23 to bid on auction items, play on inflatables and enjoy other activities.
The aftermath of celebrations will continue throughout the upcoming months, said Whitney Guthrie, OLQP director of advancement.
As part of a reward for the students, the school plans to have inflatables return for a party in December. Houston Astros mascot “Orbit” is expected to visit the school in February and more than 117 students were a part of the schools “1,200 club,” denoting they had raised at least that much money. They will have a day dedicated to them in March.
“It just makes it more exciting for next year, and we just raised the bar a little more next year, Guthrie said.
