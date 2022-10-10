ANGLETON
Road projects take precedence
Brazoria County Commissioners Court is scheduled to cover Phase 11 of construction on CR 58 and request bids from engineering services.
“The county did a widening on CR 58 from Highway 288 to CR 48 from Savannah Development, and this left a section about a mile long that was still the two-lane asphalt road,” County Engineer Matt Hanks said.
The commissioners will discuss the added expenditure of $5,038 to McDonough Engineering Corp. modifying its current contract.
Back in 2014, the court submitted that to the transportation improvement program to get it selected. It was selected, and they are wrapping up right-of-way acquisitions, Hanks said.
Construction would begin the first of the year to repave and widen the lanes.
Funds will come from the 2023 Road & Bridge Budget, according to the agenda packet.
Also expected for discussion is to amend a contract for LJA Engineering to continue providing implementation services for Brazoria County's Stormwater Management Program. The contract would increase to $132,000 for time and materials, according to the agenda packet.
“LJA does our permitting and Stormwater management program compliance, and they do it for the entire county, meaning when we contract with the cities, everyone contributes because it’s a state requirement to be in compliance,” Hanks said. “This cost just came in higher than we expected this year, and that’s because of the higher cost of everything.”
The county is expecting its second round of funds from the County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant Program of $190,937, which they will delegate to road work. They were last awarded in July 2020 of $739,221.
“This is the second round that has come through for the county's money to improve roads that are damaged by oil and gas exploration,” Hanks said. “So this is an improvement to the Hastings Roads.”
The roads involved include Greenhouse Road from Highway 35 to Hastings Road, Hastings Road from Marshall Road to Choate Road and from the cattle guard/intersection of the Robertson and Choate to Denbury property line.
The meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St.
ANGLETON
Waste projects on agenda
Council plans on taking on waste projects at its upcoming meeting as well as looking at engineering firms to take them on.
The agenda has the council scheduled to discuss and possibly approve a Texas Water Development Board grant for proposed water-related infrastructure and water quality improvement projects, Mayor Jason Perez said.
“We’re trying to go out for Texas Water Development Board project information,” he said. “We are trying to look at things that deal with our water systems like water or wastewater. We have to have a group with us to help us do the application process for whether it’s sewer line or water line upgrades.”
An engineering service is next up on the agenda, with five seeking consideration. Council will look at the top three-rated submissions, including Freese and Nichols, HDR Engineering and KSA Engineers out of Sugar Land.
The meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall 120 S. Chenango St.
BRAZORIA
Trunkline payment planned
The first payment scheduled for Matula and Matula's work on the trunkline replacement project will come up for city council's approval during its next meeting.
“We have milestones in the contract and they did the first milestone portion of pay," Mayor Phillip Ray said. “There's a certain amount of completion of pipe installed in the ground and manholes and once they hit that.”
The city council will also discuss the revised Animal Control Ordinance. The current animal ordinance conflicted with itself on stipulations that applied to chickens, and the city attorney was instructed to clarify it, Ray said.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
IOWA COLONY
Legal offers to be selected
City Council will have a closed session to discuss contenders for city attorney, municipal judge and associate judge, after which it is expected to vote on its choices to fill those positions.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 12003 Iowa Colony Blvd.
SWEENY
Executive session planned for personnel matters
The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees will have a closed session to discuss appointments and employment for the district. The discussions follow a three-hour special session after which it was announced the temporary reassignments of Matthew Way as the elementary school principal and David Smothers as assistant high school principal, the role Way has been serving.
Superintendent Daniel Fuller said in an interview Thursday he expected the board to create a committee for the purpose of filling employment vacancies for the district with the purpose of finding good candidates to consider at the November meeting.
Hiring of personnel is also listed on the agenda, along with policy revisions for multiple bodies within the school and a consideration of crafting memorandums for Head Start and the Boys and Girls Club.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Sweeny ISD Administration Building board room, 1310 N. Elm St.
WEST COLUMBIA
Hearings set on code violations
Residents will get a chance to address the council at the upcoming meeting public hearing over city code enforcement violations.
After several junk cars were spotted at 110 Carver St., the council is giving the residents a chance to speak about what can be done about them.
The seven vehicles that are in violation are just one of two public hearings, with the other about code violation at another five homes for the accumulation of weeds and rubbish in the yard, including the Carver Street house along with 400 block of Bowie Street, vacant lot on Austin and Jefferson Street and 100 block of Washington Street.
From there, it is on the agenda for the council to take action as a result of the public hearings.
It is also scheduled for the council to possibly amend an ordinance for the junk vehicle as well as hear a proposal by the Goodman Corporation for a Texas Department of Transportation Application.
The meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.