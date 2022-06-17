SURFSIDE BEACH — A number of items related to the Surfside Beach Police Department were brought up at the City Council meeting Tuesday, with the council deciding to change an ordinance regarding how many reserve officers may be on call.
“We allowed the chief to set the number at what he felt was necessary,” Mayor Greg Bisso said.
How many reserve officers that will be isn’t clear, but Bisso believes it will probably fluctuate between the needs of the season — higher in summer and lower in winter.
Regardless of the need, the decision is not expected to affect the city’s budget.
“They’re unpaid. They’re certified police officers and they’re volunteers. We’re carrying their commission,” Bisso said.
While the police department got one of its requests, its hope for a “marine patrol” to monitor local waterways and bodies of water is still being floated.
“Most of it could be utilized along the beach,” Bisso said. “It could be used up and down the inner coast, up and down the channel, everywhere around there and back and forth, up and down around some of our areas that we have houses that are on canals, patrolling all of that area.”
Council didn’t sink the idea, just put it on hold for more discussion at a future meeting, the mayor said.
The city also discussed whether to appoint members to the Surfside Beach Police Department Advisory Board as provided for in the town’s ordinances. The council decided against doing so, believing the seldom-needed panel is unnecessary.”
The use of golf carts in the community will be allowed around the clock after council removed the time restrictions from the city ordinance. However, this is likely not the end of the discussion regarding the vehicles.
“We will be revisiting that topic again with some additional information about permitting and things like that at a later date,” Bisso said. “What we’re looking at is changing our whole ordinance around to more similar to Galveston and some of the other coastal communities — the process they use.”
