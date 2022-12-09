Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
2022 Denim & Diamonds Gala: 7 to 11 p.m. at The Oaks At Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521, Rosharon. Dinner, drinks, live auction and silent auction. Benefits Outdoor Association for True Heroes, or OATH, Inc., a faith-based nonprofit to improve the quality of life of eligible veterans. Tickets available at oathinc.org. Call Regina Bartels at 832-719-8941.
Tiffany in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Performance by 1980s Pop icon. Adults $25, seniors/BC employees $20, and students/children $10. For tickets, visit clarion.brazosport.edu, call 979-230-3156 or visit the Clarion box office.
Jingle Jamboree: 5 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny High School common, 600 E. Ashley-Wilson Road, Sweeny. Theater department hosts a Christmas festival with games, crafts, snacks, live performances and pictures with Santa. $5 entry. Call 979-491-9100
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast: 7 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. dinner served today and Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “As You Like it.” Final weekend. Purchase $100 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Christmas in the Park: 6 to 9 p.m. Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Come out and celebrate the holiday season with two days of Christmas activities and fun! Don’t miss out on our lighted Christmas trail and seasonal photo opportunities.
Christmas Luncheon reservation deadline: Event is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 38 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. RSVP, wear festive Christmas attire and bring a Christmas ornament under $20. Contact Freda Birdwell at 979-308-6125 or brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
The Gronch: 6:30 to 9 p.m. today through Sunday at Family Life Church, 220 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Enjoy a full-scale musical production for the entire family. Call 979-297-2811.
Christmas Cinema Series: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “Scrooge” (1935 version). Call 979-297-1570.
Break Into Gringotts Teen Lock In: 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Open to ages 12 to 18; pre-registration and permission slips required. Call 979-415-2590.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Grace and Mercy Food Pantry Donations: Call and make appointment before dropping off at Grace and Mercy, 409 Cemetery St,, Clute. Donations of 200 hams/200 blankets needed. Call 979-230-8101.
Light Up Brazoria: Businesses and residents with a Brazoria address invited to decorate for the holiday season. Entry is free; one business and one home winner will receive $100 chamber bucks, advertisement on Facebook and the chamber website. Judging Wednesday; winners announced Thursday. 979-798-6100 or email brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net.
Saturday
Wildcat Band Reunion: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at History Center and Pavilion, 1800 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Celebrating 81 years of Angleton High bands and 50th anniversary of Rose Bowl Parade appearance. Snacks, artifacts, photos and marching contest videos. Free; public welcome. Call 979-308-4269.
Surfside Holiday Nighttime Kites: 6 to 10 p.m. at the main entrance of Surfside Beach. Enjoy lit-up kites of the Surfside Flyers Kite Club. Free; public welcome. Call 979-233-1531.
Christmas in Brazoria: Noon to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Free family fun; entertainment, rides, arts and crafts, Santa Claus photo opportunity. Food to be purchased by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call 979-798-6100.
Cookies With Santa: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gulf Coast Chevy Buick GMC dealership, 1901 FM 523, Angleton. Free event. Fun activities; visit Santa, decorate cookies and write a letter to Santa. Free. Call 979-849-6443.
Fourth Annual Texas Angels BBQ Cook-Off: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Toy donations, raffles, kids ’cue (ages 4 and up) and more. Benefits Brazoria County Dream Center. Call 832-215-8931 or 979-824-6170 or email texasangelsbbqcookoff@gmail.com.
A Night of Worship: 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St., Angleton. Free; public welcome. Justin Gambino leads musical celebration of God and hope. Call 713-444-8676.
Historical Downtown Holiday Market: Noon to 7 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum 311 E. Park, Freeport. Live music, local vendors, food trucks and a visit from Santa Claus. Free admission to museum during market. Call 979-233-0066.
A Night at Hogwarts: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. All ages welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
The Art Of Building Gingerbread Houses: 9 a.m. to noon at Brazosport College Community Education Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Ages 6 to 10 invited for drop-off-only event. $33 per student; parent or legal guardian will be required to sign in and out their child. Call 979-230-3600.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Teen Craft Bookend Painting: 10:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Ages 12 to 18. Call 979-265-4582.
Christmas Cinema Series: Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “Scrooge” (1935 version). Call 979-297-1570.
Christmas in the Park: 6 to 9 p.m. Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Celebrate the holiday season, lighted Christmas trail and seasonal photo opportunities. Contact 979-265-8392.
Sunday
Christmas Concert: 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Featuring the River Oaks Quartet. Public welcome. Call 979-548-5117
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Monday
Page Turner Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Discussing The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
