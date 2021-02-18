City officials expect water service to return to residents by Thursday afternoon after the Brazosport Water Authority regained power to its distribution pumps.
City Manager Tim Kelty announced during a special Freeport City Council meeting Wednesday afternoon that the resolution of BWA’s power issues should result in running water coming back to residents sooner than later.
“We received treated water from BWA into our ground storage facilities and we pump that into the system,” Kelty said at the meeting. “BWA just got power back around 1:30 p.m. so they are getting ready to start sending us water before the end of the day.”
The water is transferred from the BWA to the city’s dual 1.5 million gallon ground storage tanks which have to be “mostly full” before pumping through the system.
“It’s going to take a while for that water to get into the system and for the pressure to build and they actually have water,” Kelty said.
Freeport’s water is “almost entirely reliant on the BWA,” Kelty said.
Work crews are also restoring backup power at lift stations for wastewater and sewage by moving portable generators to pump the 28 stations citywide, Kelty said.
The city remained under a boil water notice Wednesday evening.
Officials also advised residents to turn off faucets and avoid running or dripping faucets because of leaks in broken water lines.
Council and staff also addressed the rolling and prolonged blackouts in Freeport.
At the start of Wednesday morning, all of Freeport was without out electricity with little to no explanation, Kelty said.
“I have both local and regional contacts and CenterPoint and they have not been able to give us any specifics why some areas have been affected and why some haven’t,” Kelty said. “On the north side, it was on for few hours but it went away.”
Public Works Director Lance Petty also planned to work with Police Chief Raymond Garivey to install a backup generator at Arlan’s Market, 301 N. Brazosport Blvd, to begin selling canned goods and other necessities.
Freeport also rescheduled its council meeting to Monday.
For information and updates, visit freeport.tx.us or visit the City of Freeport of the Freeport Police Department Facebook pages.
Residents can also sign up for the EverBridge emergency alert system to receive updates on their email, landline or cellphone at member.everbridge.net/453003085612816/login.
WEST COLUMBIA
West Columbia Public Works Director Matthew Fisher stated no power lines were down and busted water pipes have not overwhelmed the small staff.
“Residents that have had busted water lines, we had shut their water off but we have held our daily water,” Fisher said. “We have a small crew so we are focused on keeping the walls up and responding to any calls.”
West Columbia was not undergoing any significant water or electricity issues as of Wednesday afternoon, Fisher said.
“I would say about the average of what we were expecting,” Fisher said. “We haven’t had an extremely large amount. I think people prepared as well as they could. We have no down lines and have electricity in many areas in town.”
Public Works staff switched wells to standby generators to avoid using the electric grid, Fisher said. Fisher asks residents not to be wasteful and conserve water as much as possible.
The city is experiencing minor water pressure issues but well above state minimums, Fisher said.
BRAZORIA
Brazoria Mayor Roger Shugart added residents should see the return of their water about 4 or 5 a.m. Thursday, but a boil water notice will last at least into next week.
“It’s going take most of the night to fill our ground tank and then into our distribution system,” Shugart said. “We got to fill the distribution lines and the water tower so it’s going be probably three to four-day deal to get all the way back to normal but it should getting some water out tomorrow morning we hope.
RICHWOOD
Richwood residents have not been as fortunate, according to City Manager Eric Foerster.
“We have had water delivery issues from BWA, but we heard the water pressure is coming back and we are hoping the pressure will be back on the city side,” Foerster said. “We have several generator and power issues but we are making it and getting there. We are struggling with the power issues.”
Foerster added the power has been “hit and miss” since the winter storm arrived Sunday night into Monday morning.
“The north side has some but the south side has really none and it’s been going days,” he said.
Busted pipes were a problem in Richwood with officials estimating 50 or more homes encountering the issue, Foerster said.
“We have had our crews working crazy out there,” Foerster said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.