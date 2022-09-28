FREEPORT — The latest in a series of grassfires struck Tuesday off Highway 36 and CR 217 between Freeport and Jones Creek.

Dispatch received the call shortly before 12:30 a.m. from within the Freeport coverage area.

There was no damage to any structures, according to Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley.

“There’s a ditch between the 13-acre substation of CenterPoint that’s located right there at 217 and that levee road,” Motley said.

It is estimated 150 acres of brush and grass went up in the blaze. A warning was released to drivers about smoke blowing over the highway Tuesday morning.

In addition to Freeport, firefighters from Lake Jackson, River’s End, Clute, Richwood, Oyster Creek and Angleton responded, as did the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office.

After performing a shift change, most of the departments were cleared from the scene by 7 a.m. having doused the flames. The rest were demobilized around 8 a.m.

Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.

