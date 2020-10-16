Joel Meador's name was misspelled in the questionnaire portion of the Sweeny ISD Position 5 Election Q&A in Thursday's edition.
Breaking News
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Man shot in chest, flown to Houston hospital
- Human remains may be missing Brazoria woman
- THE SCOOP: Olin debuts new office space
- Brazoria County bars given OK to reopen
- LJ splash pad identified as amoeba source
- Civic center fountain allowed amoeba to grow
- Brazoria County ranks 15th in COVID-19 cases statewide (copy)
- Robert “Mike” Michael Hall
- Drew Edward Blawvelt
- George Ronald “Ronnie” Goolsby
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- BYRON YORK: Vindman tour omits key fact (19)
- ROSS RAMSEY: COVID's toll incomprehensible (19)
- Letter to the editor (18)
- BYRON YORK: GOP leaders sound election alarms (17)
- GUEST COLUMN: Herd Immunity Caveats (17)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Voter suppression threatens democracy (11)
- BYRON YORK: Biden afraid to list court picks (11)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: RBG's accomplishments shouldn't be overlooked (10)
- DONALD LAMBRO: Economy will decide election (8)
- Letters to the editor for Oct. 10, 2020 (7)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- LJ man receives 18-year sentence for intoxicated homicide
- Three vie for vacant Sweeny school board seat
- Nature Fest to entertain, educate
- Eagles optimistic heading into district against St. Joe
- Man shot, flown to Houston hospital
- Brazosport can alter season with win over the Ricebirds
- Newcomer challenges incumbent for Sweeny ISD Position 1
- Roughnecks in need of win in district play
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.