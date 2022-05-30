CLUTE — The Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation, in the name of the late A&M and NFL football player, Taylor Whitley, honors several students of the area for their work and efforts towards the community.
Shannon Whitley created the foundation in her late husband's name in 2018 to honor and remember his “Show Up” character. In the years following, Whitley has given out dozens of scholarships of varying amounts to juniors and seniors in high school as well as a few undergraduate students for how they have displayed strong character.
“The foundation highlights and recognizes high school and college-aged kids that have exceptional character,” Whitley said. “It's based on a nomination, and typically, these school staff or faculty nominate the kids. There's not an application because you really can't judge someone's character through that. It's really like a day in and day out, you know, what you do on a daily basis to show up.”
The foundation recently honored four Brazoswood seniors. Three were nominated by members of the school, while recipient Fisher Harrison received his nomination from Rotary Club member Fred Ortiz.
“A lot of students are getting scholarships for academics or athletics," Ortiz said. "This is 100 percent designed as a character-based scholarship, and I felt that Fisher has shown through lots of the stuff that he's done in our community to have great character and integrity in all kinds of different areas of life and other people's lives.”
Senior Michael Ramos was nominated for his leadership in the PALs and the Air Force Junior ROTC programs.
“Anything that can be done, he does it. He's one of the spearheads of the Thanksgiving food drive, and the Bataan Death March — he did that on his own. He works at Ogg with the little kids there for his PALs class,” student council advisor and PALS teacher Stephanie Jess said. “Anytime I have an event like a community service event that I need kids to sign up for, he signs up for the whole day — not just for the hour section or the two-hour section, he signs up for the whole time, and that's rare. For him to be able to do all these extracurriculars and work and do his schoolwork and all the extra he does for ROTC, it’s pretty amazing.”
Another senior to receive the $1,000 scholarship was senior Victoria Marroquin for her active work in student council as treasurer, as well as part-time work outside of school.
“She works super hard," Jess said. "She's always the one that's going to ask you what else can she do; even when the job's done, she comes up to ask for more. She works at Chips (Family Restaurant) all the time. She's always at work. She still attends all of our StuCo meetings. She does all the extracurricular events that she could possibly do here on campus and she's a sweet all-around kid. All her teachers say the same thing. She's just a really good kid.”
Senior Kyara Calzada also received a scholarship from the foundation, nominated due to her long dedication to the ROTC program.
“She is heavily into ROTC, she's the first to volunteer along with Michael, with their extracurricular events," Jess said. "If there's something going on for JROTC, she’s there. Again, she'll be one of those who wants to work the whole thing, and every function they do, she signs up for it. We have blood drives here at school, she's always donating blood every chance that she gets, and I see that and that's what sticks out in my mind with her for us.”
Much of the money that goes into the foundation comes from the community, be it individuals or businesses, Whitley said.
“We have two major sponsors and one is USA DeBusk, which is a company that my husband used to work for, and they've been super supportive. We also hold a golf tournament every November where we raise funds,” Whitley said. “And then also this year, the Coburn Chiropractic Clinic selected us as their foundation of the year, and so they donate all their new patient fees to the foundation. They pick a different foundation every single year, so we just got to be blessed this year with their selection.”
For information on donations and scholarships for the Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation can be found at www.taylorwhitleyshowup.com or the foundation's Facebook page.
