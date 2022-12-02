ANGLETON
UTMB’s Angleton-Danbury campus renovations include a more thoughtful emergency room layout with separate areas for prisoners needing treatment away from the general public and more triage area in labor and delivery to accommodate a recent increase in the number of births there.
Officials at the hospital said UTMB took suggestions of local staff into account when designing the upgrades, enhanced security and reallocation of space.
The hospital opened its new emergency department lobby to patients on Nov. 21., is a week away from unveiling its renovations in its Labor Delivery Recovery Postpartum department and opened up its newly relocated pediatric office with a shared parking lot with the Peklo Women’s Pavilion.
“In the days of bringing on freestanding ERs and everything, I think a lot of people have the misconception that less people come to the hospital ER,” said Beth Reimschissel, administrator & associate chief nursing & patient care services officer. “It’s opposite, and I am humbled by that because I think that people trust us.”
The Angleton-Danbury campus has had 14,000 to 15,000 visits in the past few years, but in the last 12 months they’ve had more than 24,000 visits, nurse manager Jason Garner said.
There are several renovations throughout the hospital that Reimschissel is excited about, including smaller areas like their Health Resource Center in the lobby of the administration area.
The center includes access to medical forms such as a power of attorney or health information brochures on topics including breast cancer and diabetes.
“This is something that has been present in Galveston for quite a few years and has always been a really good one-stop shop for someone who needed some patient resources,” she said. “Instead of going to Dr. Google, we try to give them the best evidence-based practice stuff that’s out there so their family can get it.”
The most important aspect of the renovations is the reallocation and use of every space available in the facility.
“We’ve used every nook and cranny,” Reimschissel said. “I think every year on a wish list, we’d love a brand new facility, but we’ve also been smarter about using what we have right now. And even with the growth, you’ll see with the ER, we didn’t expand past the existing walls at this hospital. We maximized the space within.”
The emergency department now has five new treatment rooms and four critical care bays.
Before, the emergency room was having to use other spaces not necessarily dedicated to triage and critical care, but now they have the ability and room to meet those needs, Garner said.
The pandemic played a big role in strategic planning of the remodeled facility, which is why they now have police presence in the emergency room to protect staff, Reimschissel said.
“The ER is a high-stress environment. There’s a lot of emotions, and police presence is something that’s really important,” she said. “We have a level of enhanced security that we invested in heavily.”
The number of assaults on emergency room healthcare staff increased during the pandemic, so staff and patient safety became a priority during the project, Reimschissel said.
That also meant creating a separate space for incarcerated patients from the rest of the population, which was not available before, she said. UTMB treats inmates as part of a contract for prisoners to be brought to the facility when they need emergency care.
“We’ve built out a space towards the back of the ER. We kind of had to expand our ER’s compounds there within, and they have a dedicated space for the incarcerated with their officers,” Reimschissel said. “In the new ER, you’ll be able to look down the hall, and you don’t see those at all. In a normal stance, you always have an officer with them and outside the room and you would have seen that in the existing ER. In the new ones, they have their own dedicated space that keeps them safe and together.”
The latest improvements to the labor and delivery department are based solely on providing the best services locally the hospital can, Reimschissel said.
“Our personal goal is to keep patients closer to home,” she said. “When you have a baby, if your baby is sick, if you’re sick, if you need emergency medicine of any sort — I think the last thing anyone wants to do is get in the car for an hour.”
COVID showed that when you don’t have your family when sick, it impacts healing, Reimschissel said.
The need for women’s services at the Angleton-Danbury location increased by 15 percent last year, with 63 deliveries in the month of October. That’s a record high for the hospital, she said.
“This has been an area of such rapid growth that the need for dedicated triage space was obvious,” Reimschissel said. “Looking back at the past two years, we saw a 21.9 percent growth in triage deliveries.
“In the 2020-2021 timeframe, the average number of triages per month was around 141. Fast-forward to October of this year, we saw 215 in just one month’s time.”
The new dedicated triage area for expectant mothers includes four new bays and allows hospital staff to assess the stage of a woman’s labor. Staff can determine if a mother needs to be admitted or if they can stay in that area until their doctor determines they will be more comfortable at home, Reimschissel said.
There is also a new C-section unit that allows emergent surgeries to be performed immediately without transporting patients across the campus.
Although they have a nursery space available, data shows that keeping babies close to their parents at birth is beneficial, so the 11 labor rooms are also recovery rooms for moms and babies, she said.
Because the pediatrician clinic shares a parking lot with the women’s facilities, babies have early access to care as a pediatrician will visit the child in the labor and delivery recovery room during their stay.
“This allows for a mom and your baby to have both your appointments in the same building,” Reimschissel said.
The new location of the pediatrics clinic on the first floor of professional office building 2 is intentional, Director of Operations Stephenie Pharr said.
“The space that they were in was a little bit too large for them, and so with the number of patients that we have coming in, and the number of providers that we have in this clinic, we felt like this space actually would work better for them,” Pharr said. “The old space was a little bit smaller and this gives them a much larger waiting room and it gives them more space to be able to flow better.”
The brightly lit space includes custom art and a welcoming environment for children who don’t necessarily choose to go to the doctor, Reimschissel said.
The services provided are the same as before with well care, sick care and checkups available from local pediatricians. The difference is that they are using the space better, Pharr said.
An open house for all the new spaces is expected to take place in the spring, Reimschissel said.
The UTMB system listened to voices in the community about what the hospital needed, Pharr said.
“I have to give kudos to UTMB because I’ve worked for other healthcare systems. That voice that translates to us, they hear our voice,” Reimschissel said.
