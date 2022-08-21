OYSTER CREEK — An expected vote on a proposed tax rate was pushed back by the City Council after receiving numbers from Brazoria County due to a need for further communication.
Mayor Justin Mills said he had received the information after it was requested from Brazoria County Tax Assessor, Kristin Bulanek, but changes in the formatting had created some issues with processing that information.
“We received our tax rates yesterday. I chalked through most of the budget, but I do not have it cleaned up enough for y’all, so what it’s going to do is add a special hearing. I’m not ready to bring y’all what we have,” Mills said.
“We had to call and say, ‘Where’s our tax rate at?’” he said. “She got it over to us; however, usually it comes with a cover page that has the breakdown and then the supplement package. This one here is 18 pages and it’s all numbers. It’s different from what we’re used to looking at.”
He said that while he’d been working to get the numbers "deciphered," he did not feel comfortable bringing them to the council so long as he could not answer their questions adequately.
Later, Mills said the verbiage had changed for some of the information in the assessor’s report.
“The No New Revenue Tax is still in place, which a No New Revenue Tax is still a tax increase. That one’s easy to read. And then, of course, the legal limit you can increase. That’s easy to read. When it comes to rolling back, they’ve changed,” Mills says. “I’m not seeing where that’s in there.”
He compared the change in the report to learning to read someone else’s writing.
Mills told the council the preliminary budget was already done because the city had begun early enough on the annual requirement and that they were not behind.
City Attorney Laurence Boyd said it was hard to avoid having special hearings.
“On the schedule, because of the statutory time windows involved, it’s very difficult to do this without any special meetings,” Boyd said, citing the city already had to allow for one hearing due to constraints between receiving the information and how much time had to be allowed for public input.
In lieu of Thursday’s discussion, two special meetings were scheduled.
The first, at 6 p.m. Thursday, will have the council propose the property tax rate for the upcoming year. The next will be an unusual Tuesday meeting for the council Sept. 6 to have a public hearing. Because of the proximity to Labor Day, the council gave Mills authority to adjust the date should it be necessary.
Lastly, the regular meeting Sept. 15 will see the final public hearing on the matter and the council will be required by law to pass the budget and adopt the tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
In other business, the council took no actions after discussing open records requests in closed session. They also voted to write off outstanding utility bills in regards to removing them from the town’s financial statements, but not clearing the outstanding balances. A vote also passed to refund outstanding five-year utility deposits, as per the town’s ordinances.
