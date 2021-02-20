Brazosport ISD officials plan to reopen schools Monday after being closed all week because of a historic winter storm and the electrical and water outages that followed.
“We’ve had minimal impact on our facilities from the Arctic blast,” Superintendent Danny Massey said Friday. “We hope it stays that way.”
District maintenance employees have done an “incredible” job of making rounds at each campus and fixing what issues they’ve found immediately, Massey said.
Additionally, if the Brazosport area is still under a boil water order come Monday, district employees are able to safely serve breakfast and lunch to students, he said.
The Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees also plans to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, after having had to reschedule its meeting Feb. 15 because of weather.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD also plans to resume normal operations Monday, Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
“Whatever we consider normal these days,” he said with a laugh.
District facilities have encountered some water issues but those should be resolved over the weekend, he said.
“Everything looks good for us to return Monday morning,” Galloway said.
After delaying their monthly meeting, C-BISD trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Danbury ISD will also reopen on a regular schedule Monday, according to an email from district officials.
Trustees will gather at 6 p.m. Monday for their rescheduled February meeting.
Angleton ISD has not made a decision about whether schools will reopen Monday, according to a Friday afternoon news release from district spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers.
District facilities have experienced issues from the storm, including burst pipes in some facilities, though all campuses have electricity and good water pressure, Chalmers said in the release.
“We still have another hard freeze happening tonight,” Chalmers wrote Friday. “Our hope is that we will not have any more significant leaks, but we will not be sure of that until Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning.”
The district is also working through issues of water availability for the community, and they remain in contact with city officials about the boil water order, the release states.
“We will not make a decision about school on Monday … until most likely Sunday afternoon,” Chalmers said in the statement.
No missed days will have to be made up, she said in the release.
Angleton ISD trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday after having delayed their meeting last week.
Sweeny ISD has damage to one of the district’s facilities, which can’t be repaired until water lines defrost, Superintendent Tory Hill said Friday. The City of Sweeny as a whole has encountered water challenges over the past couple of days, which also poses difficulties for the district, he said.
“We’re hopeful that they have been able to address their issues, and if the city water is fine and we’re able to complete our repairs (Saturday), I should be able to make a decision on Sunday,” Hill said.
Brazosport College will also resume normal operations Monday, according to a news release.
“This includes the May’s Children’s Center, college operations and all college classes,” the release states.
