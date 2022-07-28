ANGLETON — Being a historical museum, the people at the Brazoria County Historical Museum in Angleton know quite a bit about the process of preserving artifacts, knowledge Curator Michael Bailey is happy to share for those interested.
Bailey will lead a program at 6 p.m. today in which he shares tips and techniques for people to properly protect keepsakes, photos and other items of sentimental value. The free program will be at the museum, 100 E. Cedar St., and the public is welcome.
“We’ll talk about textiles, bugs, exposure, light, all that type of stuff. You’ve got pictures of grandma from the 1920s; how do you take care of them? That type of thing,” Bailey said.
The curator won’t just explain how to do it. He’ll demonstrate the techniques so people can better understand them, he said.
“So what I talk about, we’ll see, because I’ll have examples there in front of me, and they will be hands-on, so you can handle the stuff I’m talking about and then we’ll be able to answer questions,” he said. “We’re going to talk mainly about paper, photographs, we’ll touch on some stuff like leather. And so it’s going to be a general presentation on various things.”
Bailey does this program a few times a year, working with those in the area on how to protect and preserve their physical history.
“Mostly it’s family historians, the folks, the family members, who, for whatever reason, are those in charge of maintaining the family records and photographs,” Bailey said. “People who have grandma’s quilt. So it’s most of the time what I call the family historians.”
It is believed family historians are very important to the structure of history in the area, especially for a county with such deep history that is still being discovered.
“We hear it said that in order to know where we are going, we need to know where we have been,” family historian and former county museum librarian Jamie Murray said. “Now and then, we meet someone who does not even know their grandparents’ names. That is sad to me, and it must be a strange, unconnected feeling that I can’t even imagine.
“Not only are our family stories interesting, they give us a feeling of connection to the past, and they provide information to researchers of history who are not even related to the people who told the stories.”
The program is expected to last about an hour, but it could go longer if people have a lot of questions, Bailey said.
“It’s a fun presentation and it goes pretty quickly,” Bailey said. “We usually schedule it for 40 to 50 minutes. But if people are really interested, it could go on for a couple hours with people asking questions.”
Handouts from the National Park Service and Canadian Conservation Center about preservation will be available for further information.
