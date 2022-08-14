WEST COLUMBIA — The Texas General Land Office finished up another step in its massive project to bring housing renovation to Brazoria County, this time taking on an apartment building that will provide affordable housing to a town that can use it.
The GLO spent more than $2 million on the 24-unit Oaks of West Columbia complex at 225 S. 13th St. and introduced it to the public Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon.
The building is part of nine developments in Brazoria County worth $71.6 million paid through federal funds that were awarded to the state entity after Hurricane Harvey. They encompass just shy of 850 total units that will be at least partially specified for low- or moderate-income residents.
“We’ve been here a lot lately,” Public Affairs Specialist Catherine McKee of the GLO’s Communications Division said. “We’ve been busy in Brazoria County.”
The GLO provided a tour of one of the units to show them off. The newly revamped apartments feature a hardwood floor look, new windows and granite countertops in a neutral color scheme that Oaks managers will help residents truly feel at home.
“Our dollars are being well spent rehabilitating and restoring, building, construction, all of the above,” McKee said.
Many members of the GLO came from Austin in their signature blue polo shirts for the occasion, including Jeff Crozier, manager of the GLO’s Affordable Rental Program, who had been in Freeport in June for the opening of the Sienna Villas Apartments.
“We put in new roofs, paint, new air conditioners, rehabilitated all the rails, and of course the interior units,” Crozier said. “When you drive up on a property, you think, ‘Gee, this looks the way it always has looked,’ but when you look a little closer, you see that the new roofs and the gutters and soffit and downspouts and the new paint and Hardy Plank siding that they put in and the new windows and it just spiffs it up.”
Crozier pointed out the building was one of those originally financed by the USDA Farmers Home Commission over 40 years ago and hadn’t gone through a major renovations since. He noted the renovations should help extend the life of the property.
The GLO has finished the majority of its projects, but still have two more buildings scheduled to open through the fall, meaning they will continue to make the trek from the capital, but they don’t mind at all.
“It’s well worth it. We love to be out here to see the residents and see how happy everybody is,” McKee said. “Now that travel’s a little bit less restricted, we’ve been able to come out and do these in small communities, one-on-one. We don’t want to pack in too many people, but it’s great to see those taxpayer dollars at work.”
Kincannon handled the oversized shears for the celebration, thanking the GLO for its assistance to the communities of Brazoria County.
“I’m very, very grateful to the General Land Office for your commitment to this property and the other properties. As I was telling them, I’m very passionate about this street, because I grew up on 13th Street, and it’s a great street to live on,” Kincannon said.
The complex typically has an extensive waiting list to rent an apartment, but because it took time for units to open up, they are in the unusual situation of having vacancies. Interested parties are welcome to apply.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.