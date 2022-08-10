Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Wednesday
No Bummer Summer Indoor Games: 6 to 8 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Free pizza, games and ice cream. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Surf Movie Nights: 8 p.m. at 10 Surf Drive, Lot 2, Surfside Beach. Free event. Showing “Surfer Dude” starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. To-go food and drinks available for purchase. Email info@culturesurfnyogatx.com.
Fun Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Bilingual Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Call 979-233-3622.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
BCLS Can Help: 2 to 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. “Prepare For School.” Call 979-345-3394.
Gibraltar Senior Citizens Luau Pool Party: 4 to 6 p.m. at 201 Verde Drive, Clute. Call Dolores Conaway at 979-665-5851.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. Weight loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes. $5 monthly fee. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Thursday
Brazosport Chamber Banquet and Auction: 6 p.m. at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $75 per person or table sponsorships available. Call 979-285-2501 or email chamber@brazosportchamber.org.
Legislative Mental Health Forum: 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center Plaza Room 3, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Community advocates and stakeholders from Brazoria and Galveston counties speak about mental health care needs. Call Lisa Becker at 719-647-9688 or visit www.gulcoastcenter.org.
Free Farmers Market: 8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-798-2340 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Church Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Sweeny Family Life Center, 207 E. First St. Call 979-548-2192.
Fun Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to Fadi’s Mediterranean Food in Meyerland. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Adult Craft Night: 6:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Sheri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton ISD Blood Drive: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1900 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Contact Erica Leija 979-864-8059 or eleija@angletonisd.net.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at The Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Friday
Rummage sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, East Columbia. Shop gently used treasures. Cash only. Call 979-345-3717.
Back-To-School Drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Frankum A/C and Heating, 109 W. Seventh St., Sweeny. School supplies, bounce house, hot dogs and other goodies. Call 979-548-2665.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto Park, 3000 N. Highway 288, Angleton. Contact Peter Kohler 855-975-3594 or pkohler@gulfcoast.net.
Saturday
Brazoria Fire Department 75th Anniversary: Noon at Brazoria Fire Department, 202 N. Brook St., Brazoria. Food provided. Fire demonstrations, gun and gift card raffles. Call Scott Parker at 979-236-4929.
Back To School Automeet School Supply Donation Drive: 5 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St.., Freeport. Music, food trucks, vendors, giveaways. Contact Hector Levario at 979-709-1916 or Hectorlevario@gmail.com.
Work Day in the Garden: 8 to 10 a.m. at Richwood Community Garden, 1003 Oyster Creek Drive, Richwood. Help us prepare for the fall planting season. Contact 979-265-2082 or krb_parks@richwoodtx.gov.
Back To School Kick-Off: 10 a.m. at Freeport Recreation Center, 803 Mystery Harbor Lane. Open to incoming eighth- and ninth-grade Brazosport ISD students. Focus on health, wealth, service and fun. Free. Sponsored by Sam’s Feathers. Email taya@samsfeathers.org.
