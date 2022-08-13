CLUTE
Students and staff stepping into the newly built Brazoswood High school building will be welcomed with state-of-the-art technology, more functional space and classrooms designed to enhance learning.
Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey and Director of Planning and Construction Alec Journeay led The Facts on a private tour of the new school and explained all the amenities incorporated into the new building.
“We started planning this school immediately after our 2019 bond program passed, which was in May 2019. We immediately started planning and designing,” Massey said. “We did a design review with community members, teachers, students, administrators, school board members and business partners, and so we’ve got a lot of input on the design of this. And then the teachers gave a lot of input on the specifics of what they want their classrooms to look like. It was a very collaborative process that our teachers were very involved with it.”
The student entry and parent drop-off, at least until January, will be on the side of the school near the ninth-grade campus and gymnasium. Those buildings remain because they are not as old as the previous main school that was built in 1969 and in major need of replacement, Journeay said.
“The main floor is all the fine arts and the cafeteria dining, indoor dining,” Journeay said. “And then on the other end of the floors, you’ll see the outdoor dining area that we have. And then there’s aquatic, and arts department, the offices, the principal and all the administrative staff, and we do have some classrooms.”
The main building now hosts a dance studio, band hall and a black box theater with modular sets and state-of-the-art sound and lighting designed by stage professionals for the drama and music departments, Journeay said.
The new auditorium with plush seats and a massive stage can hold almost 1,000 people. A lot of energy-efficient and high-tech features went into the design as well and are present throughout the whole building, he said.
Near the main entrance, there is still a lot of construction happening where a new parking lot with stacking lanes for easy drop-off and pick-up will be built. It will provide access through the front doors when it is finished about midway through the school year, Journeay said.
“This will eventually become the main parking lot and the main pickup and drop-off areas and things of that nature, and that’ll be completed over the Christmas break. We’ll open this area starting in January,” he said. “In the meantime, they’ll be entering through the ninth-grade center. This is the security vestibule when you come in. The visitors will have to check in at the front office. These doors remain locked.”
The counseling and college and career services center are right next to the cafeteria, which is impressive in its own right.
“There’s all kinds of options. I’m not a child nutrition person but I know that there’s all these different stations, a state-of-the-art cafeteria back here, the freezers to coolers and it’s very impressive,” Journeay said. “I can tell you that the child nutrition staff and the ladies and guys who have worked in the kitchen, they are just overwhelmed with how much difference there is between this and the old.”
Journeay categorized all the larger rooms on campus, including the cafeteria, as flexible spaces with modular furniture so they can serve multiple purposes, such as hosting banquets, fundraisers and meetings.
All along the halls and big spaces are Buc-pride graphics. Graphics, design and functionality were all important in the overall construction of the school, Journeay said.
Sliding glass partitions, bigger, better aquatic science labs and think spaces where students can conduct small study groups are sprinkled around campus, the thought and details that went into the build are evident.
The second floor gives access to the school library and classrooms for language arts, social studies, science, math and foreign languages, all of which had modular furniture and bigger spaces for students.
The building was completed on time and within the $88 million budget, Massey said.
“You only get to build a new high school every 50 years, so to be able to be a part of this and see our students when they walk in and see this and being here with our teachers, today, and just how excited they are with the new spaces to help support our students. It’s just fabulous,” Massey said.
The district is also appreciative of the support of the community for the build, he said.
“We’re just blessed to live in a community that supports public education. This was made possible through the passage of the 2019 bond referendum, which did not increase the tax rate,” Massey said. “It was the largest bond in the history of Brazosport ISD. It was $267 million. It passed by the largest voter approval in the history of the ISD. It passed by 80 percent. And so we’re very excited to show the community the school on Aug. 14. We’re opening up for our community to come see, and we know they’re going to be very impressed. It’s just we wanted to build a school that our students, staff and community could be proud of, and we think we met that.”
