WILD PEACH
It can be tricky to try to restart a community event, but Wild Peach Market had an ace up its sleeve in the improvements made by organizer Devan Sophia.
Updates to the landscaping and facilities — including permanent bathrooms — helped beckon passersby from Highway 36 to grab some locally collected honey or a hand-made wreath when the market returned Saturday. A lawn tractor was turned into a small train to pull kids around while their parents looked at the wares.
One of the nearest vendors on hand was Lauren Fields of Fields Majestic Kreationz, who hails from the Wild Peach/Brazoria area and said she had been out before, selling her hand-made clothing and accessories with a smattering of wholesale items.
“I did this once, before they revamped everything, so I haven’t been here since, but I did one awhile back,” Fields said. “It’s a noticeable difference. Definitely.”
Many vendors said they were trying out the market and seemed happy with what they were seeing.
Majors Farms in Sweeny specializes in raw milk products. Proprietor Samantha Major said they are not allowed to sell the milk at an event like the Wild Peach Market, but she could hand out free samples of their product and take orders for it. She also brought some honey items from a Rosharon producer.
“This is our first time being here, but it’s been a nice crowd. They’ve got a pretty good variety of vendors, from what I can tell,” Major said.
“We were going to a couple of other farmers’ markets when we first got started doing all this, and I guess after COVID, the people didn’t come back like they were before, because there were ones we’d visited as customers before that were thriving and then it became just seeing the same people every week,” she said. “I think the area has a lot to do with it, because people are pulling in and saying, ‘I didn’t know they were doing this!’”
Another vendor with ties to Rosharon was Apple Conseca, who was there hawking his Jerky Man Snacks.
“It’s a bigger crowd than I expected. As soon as 5:30 came around, it got busy,” Conseca said. “I’ve been busy ever since.”
Many vendors seemed to be from smaller towns, bringing pickles from Needville and macarons from El Maton. Sophia said the furthest vendors he knew of were from the Houston area, while his wife had met attendees who’d come in from two and a half hours away.
“It’s great. We’re having a few problems with parking, which we figured might happen,” Sophia said. “This is going to dictate how many of these we do a month and how we organize them. We’ve also got some events coming like boxing matches and Shakespeare in the Park.”
He indicated a weekly market seemed be be too frequent a schedule, but he was looking at returning to biweekly or monthly events.
Sophia said he was waiting for the evening to hit so they could turn on the fairy lights he installed in the nearby trees.
“We usually have pretty good vendors,” he said. “We were supposed to have a few more that just couldn’t make it because of short notice. The next one, because the Mosquito Festival is this weekend, we’re supposed to have a lot of vendors next time around.”
