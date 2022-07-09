BRAZORIA — Outstanding warrants were the possible reason a Brazoria man fled from police during a traffic stop who was discovered dead hours later after crashing his vehicle.
The pursuit began as a Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over 29-year-old Timothy Hendrickson for speeding at about 1:44 a.m Thursday at FM 2611 near Brazoria, authorities said.
“The reason he ran is that it could be suspected that he has warrants, but we don’t know that for sure because we weren’t able to speak with him, but he did have several active warrants for his arrest,” Lt. Ian Patin said.
Hendrickson had warrants from Matagorda County for violation of probation, failure to appear, and drug offenses, Patin said.
While driving at speeds of more than over 100 mph, Hendrickson lost control of the red Chevy pickup he was driving and crashed into a wooded area near CR 519, where he then left the car and ran into the woods, Patin said.
Because of the late hour, the search for Hendrickson was called off until 8:55 a.m., when the sheriff’s office K-9 Unit, Crisis Response Unit and a drone team were called. A trail of blood was found leading to water, Patin said.
“That would indicate that he was injured in the crash,” Patin said. “There were signs from inside the cab that was damaged that would lead you to believe his body impacted the steering wheel or windshield during the crash. We suspect that is where the blood came from.”
Gulf Coast Rescue was then called to search the water for Hendrickson, Patin said.
“They have equipment that drags the water and made him surface,” Patin said. “What happened was when they got out there and they had to drag the body of water before finding him and that took time.”
Hendrickson’s body was found at about 8:40 p.m. in the water, he said.
“As far as drugs and alcohol and the cause of death, it will be determined by the medical examiner so we don’t have those answers,” Patin said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
