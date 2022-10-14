ANGLETON
Brazoria County Fair Association President Theresa Theriot described the Brazoria County Fairgrounds as a “ghost town” Wednesday, but by tonight, it will be filled with the joyful spirit of the fair’s opening day.
After a scaled-back event a year ago and no fair at all in 2020 because of the pandemic, a full return of activities is scheduled this year. Tonight brings the Little Mr. and Miss pageants and Fair Mom contest, professional rodeo competition, mutton bustin’ and a concert by Tilluride, which describes itself as a country band with rock roots.
One of the event’s highlights, the parade through downtown Angleton, will feature some special guests when it hits the streets at 10 a.m. Saturday.
With a band competition preventing high schools from sending their marching bands, Fair Manager Ernest Lawson took the musical attractions to the next level.
The Marching Owl Band of Rice University will be performing as it travels down the parade route.
After feedback from the community, Lawson decided to contact collegiate bands all over the state to see if any would be available.
“I made it a goal of mine after last year’s parade to find some marching bands and so I reached out to all the collegiate bands,” he said.
The musical Owls will be joined by the Brazosport College Community Band, floats, antique cars, fire trucks, youth organizations and church groups in the parade. There are more than 100 parade entries this year, up from last year.
With a reputation for the fair inviting steady rains, Theriot likes what she is seeing of the forecast for the next 10 days.
“If the weather can stay like this, maybe a little cooler,” she said. “Everyone’s excited and we’re ready to open.”
The fair officially begins at 2 p.m. today. A plethora of events run until midnight, with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard is coming to present the flags and Theriot will deliver opening remarks and there will be an official ribbon-cutting.
A healthy-sized crowd is expected.
“The communities are coming back and realizing that we are no longer in pandemic mode,” Lawson said. “We are in full fair mode, and that is what we are glad to see because we want all the kids and participants in Brazoria County to be able to come out.”
There has been no shortage of build-up leading to the fair’s start, with events each weekend since the beginning of October.
Oct. 1 and 2 had the Rodeo Queen competition where Angleton’s Aubrey Kirschner took home the crown. Last weekend included the barbecue cookoff, calf scramble and clown face competition.
The Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association finals starting today features 15 participants competing in nine events, including tie-down roping, bareback riding, barrel racing and team roping.
The fair will have daily concerts, beginning with Saturday’s Open Air Concert featuring Neal McCoy and Casey Donahew.
After Saturday’s performance, local bands will be showcased, an important element of the fair, Theriot said.
Flowerettes, Jimmy Green, Swanson Brothers, Shane Jenkins & The Los’ Wages Band and others throughout the week will take the stage at the W.F. Gonzalez Pavilion.
There will be free admission for everyone Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Senior Citizens Day is Tuesday, with the elder set treated to lunch and bingo.
“It’s neat to see them walking around and getting out,” Lawson said.
Skydivers from RE/MAX Adventures will make landings for the first time at the fair Sunday. They will make an appearance to cap off the afternoon’s final rodeo, with the U.S. and Texas flags and smoke streamers.
Wednesday is Carnival Buddy Night, where there is a 2-for-1 wristband special that allows guests to pay for one unlimited-ride pass and get one free.
Thursday night’s junior livestock auction raises the most money from the fair and goes right back to the kids. Last year, the fair raised $952,000, and its goal in 2022 is to hit $1 million.
“Our auction will start Thursday night with our JLA Junior livestock auction,” Lawson said. “It will start at 6 o’clock and we’ll sell all the market animals at once for marketing. On Friday, we’ll turn around and we’ll come back and sell the top 20 pieces of art.”
Another one of the fair’s newest features is a “BCFA Family of the Day.” The fair’s ticket and the admissions committee are going to choose one family before they enter that will represent the fair for the day. The family is given free admission on days that are not already free, and on the day it is, they will be given concession coupon tickets.
The final day of events includes a livestock judging contest, Chick-Fil-A Chicken Scramble, awards for the Kitchen Pride Bake Show & Rice Plus Cook-Off and three bands performing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit bcfa.org.
