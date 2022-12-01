FREEPORT — An exploding transformer turned into a fire at the Praxair plant in Freeport on Wednesday, cutting power to thousands of homes in the Freeport and Surfside Beach area.
The welding and gas company site in the 5400 block of Highway 332 saw heavy flames as a result, but there were no reported injuries. Oil inside the power substation caught fire, resulting in about 2,500 residents losing power, according to Houston television reports.
The city of Freeport released an alert to residents early in the afternoon that the electrical fire in the substation presented no danger to the community and that crews were on scene.
Slightly later in the day, Surfside Beach acknowledged the power outage.
“CenterPoint has informed the village that our power outage, which is island wide, could last until 5 p.m. All measures have been put into place to make sure that sewer and water are still running,” the village shared online.
As of Wednesday night, Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said he believed power had been restored to the entire area.
The Freeport Fire Department responded to the explosion, but the substation was not under the city’s response area, Freeport Fire Chief Chris Motley said.
“We did get called to it and everything else, but it’s initially an industrial response,” he said.
The substation is owned and operated by a customer, CenterPoint Energy Communications Manager Alyssia Oshodi said in a statement.
“The facility is not part of CenterPoint Energy’s system. We are in close communication with the customer to assist as needed and will be prepared to re-energize the transmission line once it is safe to do so,” Oshodi said.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
