Two experienced attorneys are vying for the 239th Brazoria County District Court seat left open by a wave of judicial retirements.
Republican Greg Hill, who served on the county court at-law bench for months in 2019 before resigning for an unsuccessful run for Congress, will face Democrat Percy C. Singleton Jr. on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The winner will replace Judge Pat Sebesta, who is retiring after six four-year terms.
Hill, 52, was born and raised in Pearland, where he now lives with his wife, Amy, and two children. He earned the GOP nomination by receiving two-thirds of the vote over Cindy Pulcher Bridges in the March 1 primary.
His judicial experience, beyond his eight-month stint leading County Court at Law No. 1 and Probate Court in 2018, include being the presiding judge in Iowa Colony and municipal judge for Alvin. Hill served on Pearland City Council from 2011-17. Hill is a past president of the Lions Club and a board member of Pearland YMCA. He’s also a member of the Danbury Rotary and a lifetime member of the Brazoria County Fair Association.
Singleton, 49, a native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, lives in Pearland with his wife, Larissa, and he has practiced law for 18 years.
Singleton ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Although Singleton has not sought any other elected offices, he brings the experience of a judicial externship under Justice Tim Taft of the 14th Court of Appeals in 2003 to the table.
Singleton has been a volunteer coach with the Shadow Creek Sports Association and is now involved with Dynamo Dash Youth as a parent of two club soccer players.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. They are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order by last name.
Early voting starts Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
The winner will serve a four-year term.
QUESTION
A district judge is expected to be impartial when it comes to hearing cases. How can you ensure voters that you are capable of meeting this requirement?
HILL: I have served as an elected judge for Brazoria County, and currently serve as a judge for two municipalities, and have always shown impartiality along with the proper temperament that it takes to be a good judge. This experience will carry over while serving as the next district judge for the 239th District Court.
SINGLETON: The first task of impartiality is being decent and caring about people. The next characteristic is understanding that, although candidates run to become judge in a particular county, being a district court judge is not a political position.
One of my favorite references is taken from the “Art of Living” concerning the judiciary. “Above politics is the judiciary, so if the judiciary is affected by corruption and clogged by bias and favoritism then that indicates the dark ages. So at any cost, in every country, in every continent, one must protect the purity of the judiciary. If the judiciary is in place, then people don’t have to fear.”
It is easier to be impartial when you realize party affiliation, gender, race, ethnicity, etc., have no place in judicial conclusions, only the merits of the issue at hand. People fear the forces of the law they feel they can’t control. Sometimes the fear is fueled by a lack of resources, socioeconomics, perceived racial bias and many other issues. It is the judiciary’s job to allow individuals a fair and proper place to express both rights and duties, in criminal and civil cases. Having been a defense attorney in criminal matters and a plaintiff’s attorney in civil matters, I have been on both sides of understanding why impartiality is required and necessary.
Judge Antonin Scalia said, “If you’re going to be a good and faithful judge, you have to resign yourself to the fact that you’re not always going to like the conclusions you reach. If you like them all the time, you’re probably doing something wrong.”
QUESTION
How would you prepare yourself to handle cases involving unfamiliar areas of the law?
HILL: The same way that I have always done, which is to vigorously spend time in the law and any annotated statutes within that area of concern. The 239th District Court, however, presides over both criminal and civil cases, both of which I have over 15 years of experience as a prosecutor, as a private attorney and as a judge.
SINGLETON: I will do what I currently am required to do with the cases I accept as a private practitioner. Every new case requires a refresh of and sometimes a reeducation of the current law. Other cases may require a total crash course of the current issue. I have prosecuted civil cases that required me to become educated on heart disease, lung cancer, women’s health issues, various bodily injuries, brain trauma, etc. The first step is to find the most appropriate legal authority or treatise on the matter, identify any updates to the area of law and to be prepared for any potential identified exceptions to the basic rules that may exist. I understand time constraints may not allow for this procedure, but in the past I have always found it useful to read several opinions in their entirety if possible to gain a full grasp of the issue.
QUESTION
Who are your judicial influences? Why?
HILL: Chief Justice John Marshall, who presided over and wrote the majority opinion for “Marbury vs. Madison” establishing the principle of judicial review giving courts the ability to strike down laws and statutes that violate the U.S. Constitution. That has always been a seminal case developing the role of the judicial branch. More recent, Judge Jeri Mills was always someone that I turned to while on the bench for County Court at Law No. 1, and her experience was invaluable. For today, Judge Pat Sebesta is a good judge to watch and learn from. His judicial temperament is a textbook example of how a judge should act.
SINGLETON: One of my judicial influences is Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. Justice Marshall said, “The legal system can force open doors, and sometimes even knock down walls, but it cannot build bridges. That job belongs to you and me. The country can’t do it. Afro and White, rich and poor, educated and illiterate, our fates are bound together. We can run from each other, but we cannot escape each other.” His mission was equal justice for all. He believed that as a country, “We will only attain freedom if we learn to appreciate what is different and muster the courage to discover what is fundamentally the same. America’s diversity offers so much richness and opportunity. Take a chance, won’t you? Knock down the fences, which divide. Tear apart the walls that imprison you. Reach out. Freedom lies just on the other side. We shall have liberty for all.”
In his opinion, if all people in the country were not free, no one was free. Justice Marshall epitomized why he was an example for all of us to live by. He recognized that as a country, we must continue to call upon our better angels to address any divide or prejudices that keep any Americans from realizing freedom.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.