An increase of the number of inmates occupying local jails is happening in all areas of the state. The Brazoria County Detention Center is no exception as it edges closer to hitting its capacity.
“The county is growing expeditiously within the past five to 10 years, so with that growth, not only has the population grown, but the crime has grown,” Brazoria County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Danny Lares said. “When crime grows, more poeple will be arrested.”
The jail is the main detention facility for Brazoria County, so most people charged with crimes are brought there, which increases the population, Lares said.
“In October of 2019, the overall jail population was 61,000 local inmates across the state of Texas,” said Texas Commission on Jail Standards Executive Director Brandon Wood. “In October of 2021, there were about 62,000 and in October of 2022 we have 70,000. So you can tell there has been an increase over 12 months.”
With a capacity of about 1,200 inmates, an expansion of the detention center with money from the American Rescue Plan Act Lost Revenue program is in the works.
“It won’t take much to hit our capacity. We’re right there on the verge. In that case, the sheriff and us would have to come up with a plan,” Chief Deputy Ian Patin said. “Not only is it capacity, we’re required to have a certain amount of guards at one time, so if the personnel issue comes into play, we have to ship inmates out at that time, too.”
COVID’S IMPACT
The detention center’s numbers are high compared to what the department handled pre-pandemic when they were averaging 700 to 750, Patin said.
“Now we’re post-COVID. We’re averaging anywhere from 900 to 1,000 in the jail,” he said. “We did a couple of things to combat our jail number during COVID. It was a coordinated effort with the district attorney’s office and the courts.”
During COVID, in an effort to prevent the virus’ spread, the sheriff’s office would only accept people accused of violent crimes and some of the more serious felonies, while those seeking to charge lower-level misdemeanors were instructed to get warrants and pick up offenders later, Patin said.
“That kept our numbers down for a little bit,” he said. “When COVID restrictions started releasing, our numbers started growing and that’s when we started accepting all charges again.”
Like everything else, the onset of the pandemic had cropped down but it quickly climbed back up to pre-COVID levels, and it remained somewhat steady but gradually increased up until about last year, Wood said.
MORE ARRESTS OR BACKLOGGED COURTS?
Now that arrests are being made as usual, along with the backlog of the courts from COVID, the numbers have increased more.
“We are arresting more people,” Patin said. “What’s going on in Harris County is effecting us too. We’re their neighbors and crime is spilling over in Brazoria County, which is contributing to our arrest numbers. We do believe that a lot of crime is coming out of Harris County, so that’s a contributing factor.”
With the inmate van going back and forth from the Brazoria County Courthouse daily, the county is transporting inmates multiple times a day, he said.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever see 700s again on an average because of the growth of the county,” Patin said.
Periodic delays in transfering convicted inmates to the state prison system is one of the circumstances more often discussed with the increase, Wood said.
“You have the issue of the courts not operating as quickly and the slowdown of transporting felons to the state prison from county jails as well as the wait time for a state hospital bed,” Wood said. “The individuals that have been determined to be incompetent to stand trial — there has to be an attempt made to restore their competence, otherwise they can’t move forward with a trial. That wait time is about a year.”
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards data points to the reason for increase as courts being unable to run just trials as quickly as they had prior to COVID and the backlog has hampered their efforts, Wood said.
“The delays were exacerbated from that and a lot of that was due to them not running jury trials,” he said. “Without the possibility of a trial, inmates were simply not willing to take a plea deal that was offered to them. Most counties across the state have seen their court systems not operating as quickly as they would like for them to do so. As a whole across the state you’re seeing delays in trials taking place.”
COST OF RISING NUMBERS
As the number of inmates rise, so does the cost.
From Oct. 1, 2021, to Aug. 1, the prisoner count has risen from 719 to 993 and is now pushing 1,000, County Judge Matt Sebesta said. At a cost of $51 a day to house and feed an inmate, the added jail population will cost the county an additional $5.16 million a year.
“As far as hygiene and other needs, we provide the necessary,” Patin said. “We have a commissary program that the inmates can buy their own hygiene and clothing and certain other items. As far as feeding them, I can tell you we’re about $30,000 a week right now.”
Each one of the county jails are independent of the state and each county is responsible for operating which means that it is dependent on each independent county, Wood said.
The higher costs depend on inflation and population increases, Lares said.
“Our inmate population has grown with the county population and that has forced our department to grow as well with jailers we have to employ and patrolmen,” he said. “So this has had a ripple effect.”
Inflation has touched evey part of the economy, public and private sectors,” Wood said.
“The cost of personnel, to attract and retain which is extremely important has gone up as well,” he said. “There are a lot of different factors and a lot of different pressures that are driving up the cost of operating a county jail. As far as increased number of individuals, the county jail does not have the option of shutting their doors, so they are placed in a very difficult situation and is a difficult environment to operate in.”
