QUINTANA — An explosion at the Freeport LNG facility will shut operations for several weeks, the company said, as it investigates what happened and makes repairs.
Employees will still report to work during the estimated three-week interruption, but Freeport LNG will not provide specifics on what operations will be affected, Director of Corporate Communications Heather Browne said.
“Multiple state and federal agencies will investigate alongside our teams,” Browne said. “As a result of the fire, Freeport LNG’s liquefaction facility is currently shut down and will remain shut down for three weeks.”
The explosion happened about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. A surveillance video from nearby Quintana County Beach Park, posted by the Brazoria County Parks Department, showed a large fireball resulting from the blast but quickly dissipating. A heavy black plume visible throughout Brazosport would follow minutes later.
The fire was contained to one area of the plant and there was no risk to the public, Browne said. None employees or contractors were injured, and the situation was stabilized by late afternoon, she said.
While the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office initially reported a voluntary evacuation of the island, Quintana residents were not evacuated, but visitors at parks and beaches were, the sheriff’s office said later.
“There is no risk to our residents or community,” Quintana spokeswoman Amy Waldorf said. “Freeport LNG is still conducting a full investigation.”
The status of the fire wasn’t clear Wednesday afternoon, though many of the bevy of crews that responded to the explosion were released by mid-afternoon. Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela asked for an extra tanker truck from the Freeport Fire Department about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, just in case it is needed, he said.
“It’s precautionary, so we have the resources on standby while monitoring the situation,” Vela said. “We haven’t started the investigation yet. Multiple people will be involved, mainly my office and Freeport LNG.”
Vela did not know what government agencies might also investigate, he said.
“As of right now, it is isolated and everyone is accounted for,” Vela said. “We don’t know why we had this incident in the first place; that has still yet to be determined.”
The energy markets responded quickly to the incident, sending domestic prices lower.
“The explosion could knock the plant offline and take out some of that demand for the foreseeable future until it’s repaired. Absent that stronger demand signal, prices moved lower,” Senior Editor of Natural Gas Intelligence Jamison Cocklin said.
Natural gas hit a high point of $9.66 per million before the explosion, and dropped to $8.69 per million after, Cocklin said. The speculation is Freeport LNG’s inability to export as much natural gas will make more available for domestic distribution.
“U.S. LNG exports now account for a meaningful portion of U.S. consumption, well over 10 percent of demand,” Cocklin said. “This will depend on the extent of damage at the plant and how long it is likely to be offline, or partially offline, due to the incident.”
An explosion or fire can damage equipment and limit LNG production, he said. The extent of the damage at Freeport LNG wasn’t clear to market watchers Wednesday afternoon.
“Hammerfest LNG in Norway had a fire in late 2020 and the plant was offline until last week.” Cocklin said. “But again, it’s too early to tell what kind of damage has happened or what equipment was impacted.”
The Freeport LNG site had been running near capacity over the last month by NGI’s calculations, Cocklin said.
“Pipeline deliveries scheduled for the facility were at about 2 billion cubic feet on Wednesday before the incident,” he said. “If there is damage to the facility, and it cannot produce or safely load tankers, then traffic to the facility will likely be limited.”
Natural gas demand is the highest during the winter. Still, it’s a negative for the global gas market, particularly if the plant has to be taken offline for a prolonged period, he said.
“The market is already short of supplies, and of course, Europe is looking to the United States for additional cargoes as it works to displace Russian natural gas,” Cocklin said. “This incident could make the market even tighter and create additional competition for LNG among international buyers.”
