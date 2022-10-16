ANGLETON — The city's goal of revitalizing downtown took two steps forward as Angleton City Council approved projects aimed to improve sidewalks and walkways with the help of the Texas Department of Transportation.
The two projects that Angleton plans on submitting to the Texas Department of Transportation include one that focuses on mobility improvements, while the other project is a 10-foot wide multi-model shared path around Highway 274.
“We’re trying to make the city more biker and walker friendly, and hopefully, it’ll be transformational for our downtown here,” said Angleton Grant & Special Programs Coordinator Patty Swords.”It’s not easy to get up on the sidewalks, and we want to even those out and increase them to 10 feet wide so that it can be a shared path. We want to put into place high visibility crosswalks.”
The proposed project includes constructing about 0.58 miles of 10-foot wide reinforced concrete multi-use paths accessible to all, said Hector Renteria, Assistant Director of Public Works.
Plans include four crosswalks with eight ADA curb ramps and signage at Highway 35 off the East Mulberry Street intersection and an additional 16 crosswalks, 38 ADA curb ramps added to cross streets, alleyways and current parallel parking, Renteria said.
These improvements will line both sides of Velasco Street from East Orange Street to East Locust Street.
“What this does is solves a couple of things,” said Angleton City Manager Chris Whittaker. “If you notice downtown, you have to step up like two steps to get on the sidewalk. It’s too tall for normal ADA standards, the ramps are not to standards, and in some cases, it’s not wide enough. On the west side, some stores have clothes out front. They can’t put things out front and have people go by in a wheelchair.”
This would help the businesses and address the ADA need to widen the sidewalk, but it would take away the parallel parking to expand the sidewalks out, Whittaker said.
The estimated total project cost is $3.9 million. With an 80/20 match with Texas Department of Transportation, Angleton’s part would be $788,505.
“Corrections and improvements to the street, sidewalks, and ramps, plus adding safety features, will be costly,” according to the agenda packet. However, the City has an opportunity to apply for grant funding to alleviate at least 80 percent of the total project costs.”
Similar to the mobility improvements, Whittaker said that the project for the 10-foot wide path around Highway 274 would also create ease and connectivity while walking along the highway.
The 10-foot widened sidewalk would go from East Cedar to Munson Street, on the east side of Highway 274, Renteria said.
“The path will use space from Front Street along with a protection plan for existing trees,” he said. “Adding trees where appropriate to the east side of Front Street would provide more shade to pedestrians and bicyclists.”
The overall project includes new crosswalks with striping and signals, new curb ramps, and some drainage improvements.
Those who use the shared path can link to existing sidewalks to access restaurants, shopping, businesses, employment centers, the County Courthouse, Veterans’ Park, and several churches, according to the agenda packet.
The total project cost is $3.1 million of which $621,745 would be the City’s part.
Applications are due by December, and if the project is selected, the detailed application is due sometime in April, Swords said.
There should be a decision by the summer and notification by next August, Swords said. The project could get going in the first quarter of 2024.
“Grant funding will help make these ideas come to life in just a few years,” according to the agenda packet.
