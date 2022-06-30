Condition of Lake Jackson shooting victim improves
The condition of a Lake Jackson teenager shot during a home invasion that left his father dead has improved, police said.
The 17-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father, Cory Bayless, were shot about 11:10 p.m. Monday in their home in the 200 block of Jasmine Street, Lake Jackson police said. The teen went by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where doctors upgraded his condition from critical to stable at noon Wednesday, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.
Investigators believe the culprits targeted the home, but do not know whether they had a connection to the father or son, Welch said.
The culprits were driving a white Ford Edge that might have been damaged, he said. He would not say whether the damage occurred before the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Jackson Police Department Investigations Division at 979-415-2700.
City manager search continues in Sweeny
Sweeny officials have had “a few pretty good interviews” as they look for the next city manager, Mayor Jeff Farley said Wednesday. He hopes they have a decision on their next top administrator in the next couple weeks, he said.
Reese Cook informed City Council at its May 17 meeting he would be leaving and his last day on the job would be July 31 to allow for a smooth transition. Council closed applications for Cook’s replacement on June 16 and have had multiple meetings to conduct interviews for the position, the most recent during a special session Tuesday.
Cook has been Sweeny’s city manager since 2019.
Demi-John fire cause still being investigated
The cause of a Sunday fire that destroyed three houses and damaged two more in Demi-John is still under investigation, Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said.
“We’re going to list it as undetermined at this time. We’re still investigating,” he said.
The fast-moving blaze began about 5 p.m. and had already felled one home and started on another by the time Demi-John firefighters were able to arm their hoses.
Brazoria County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Paul Stallberg is leading a collection efforts for victims of the fire, who are permanent residents and not “weekenders,” he said.
“They lost everything,” Stallberg said. “They’re starting over from scratch.”
Essentials such as toiletries and clothing are a priority, as well as cooking utensils, linens, furniture and anything else that can be spared. One of the owners of the home where the fire originated is a self-employed remodeler, so they’re also hoping to collect tools as well.
Donations can be left at Captain Mark’s Bastrop Marina, 4515 Trammel St. in Demi-John.
