BRAZORIA — The historical significance of a Brazoria church started by formerly enslaved people shortly after emancipation will be celebrated during a ceremony Sunday.
The Texas State Historical Commission approved placing a historical marker at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, which dates to 1867. The marker will be dedicated at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 9302 CR 318, near the Levi Jordan Plantation State Historical Site, before its weekly service.
Church historian Catherine Keys provided the research to support the marker.
“It’s been a living, breathing, thriving congregation, to this day and will continue to last. They’re proud and we’re happy to share their heritage,” Texas Historical Commission Chairwoman Cynthia Ericson said. “My role and the role of the other appointees along with me is to help protect, promote and preserve our cultural and historical resources.”
Keys started researching the history of the church a few years ago to learn about what went into its creation, she said. More than worship happened in its walls, she said.
“It was basically the first church in that area and school in that area right after slavery,” Keys said. “The freed slaves went there, and they taught them to read and write. Those people invested so much time. I sort of think about what they sacrifice and how they work together to give people a better life. I just thought it was too much invested to forget those pillars who brought that church together.”
Keys put together the application, which takes a lot of work and research, Ericson said. The marker dedication has been delayed a few years by the pandemic, but the congregation hopes the community can join the celebration during the church’s July 4 service.
“At the time that they were approved by the state of Texas, the state of Texas foundry for historical markers had stopped operating,” Ericson said. “Since COVID, the state of Texas found a foundry to make their markers, (and) they have now received their marker.”
Although Keys spearheaded the process of acquiring the marker, she cares more about focusing on those from the past who built the church to what it is now, she said.
“Those are the people that should get credit, not me” Keys said. “I’m just remembering what they did and how they laid the foundation of that church and many churches around there. It’s just that they should never be forgotten. I’m just so intent on their work and how it should never be forgotten. And it’s a lot of important people that I feel should be remembered.”
It’s fitting the dedication will be part of the worship service, Ericson said.
“The dedication is built into the service because the marker is recognizing the congregation which has been active since that time,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.