CLUTE — The College of Choice had to make an unprecedented decision for the Brazosport College Class of 2020 to celebrate their accomplishments.
Gilbert Mwihaki was proud of his hard work and was ready to receive his associate’s degree. The Kenyan immigrant had longed for the chance to walk the stage. He was deflated to hear the commencement ceremony would happen virtually, meaning it wouldn't happen this year.
“It’s was something that we never expected,” Mwihaki said. “It hurt a little but I knew it was going to be affected in some way. Nothing was going to be done and you take what you get.”
Instead of gathering together as "Pomp and Circumstance" plays through the venue, graduates such as Mwihaki could only watch as their name appeared on the screen for their diplomas.
The future Texas A&M Aggie thought the administration did the best they could do with the situation given and was proud to be a graduate of Brazosport College.
Haley Helm, another graduate, also gave praise to staff for the commencement ceremony. While not ideal, Helms still lit up when she saw her name flash on the screen.
“It was very special because we were recognized,” Helms said. “It was a thumbs up. They promoted it and made us feel appreciated.”
In his keynote address, BASF Corp. senior vice president and Freeport site manager Chris Witte gave the graduating class encouragement as they prepare for the real world during uncertain times.
“Life changes and sometimes those changes are within your control but often times they is not,” Witte said. “Sometimes, you are forced to do things like you never thought because you have to get by or simply survive.”
Witte, a community college graduate, highlighted the groundwork that prepared him to achieve his master’s degree at Louisiana State University.
“I could not have done it without the support of the community college and the teachers there,” Witte said. “The instructors, like the ones I’ve witnessed here in Brazosport College, cared about me and knew about my situation and helped me to learn in many ways. They knew me and knew what my goals were.”
The beauty of places like Brazosport College is the foundation provided for students, Witte said.
Regardless if they were an everyday student since high school or someone who started and stopped to advance their education, the scholastic commitment shows they weren’t a quitter but a conqueror, Witte said.
“No doubt, the one thing you all have in common today is the commitment it took to get here,” Witte said to the class. “You studied. You worked hard and you focused on reaching the pinnacle of life to becoming a college graduate.”
The Class of 2020 will have the chance to walk the stage during the Class of 2021 commencement exercises next spring if they desire, Mwihaki said.
