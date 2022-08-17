As property values have increased, several reasons are looked to be the cause, one of them being high prices for housing, officials said.
Overall, the county is looking at certified taxable values of more than $42.75 billion compared to last year’s $36.01 billion, said Brazoria County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Marcel Pierel. That reflects both new houses coming onto the tax rolls and higher values for existing homes.
“The appraisal district is required to appraise property at its fair market value each year,” Pierel said. “The home prices in the area the past few years have seen record high increases, not only in Brazoria County but throughout the state. There are many factors that affect today’s market, but supply and demand, along with increased costs and delays in new construction, drove prices higher than normal. Add on more and more people moving to Texas, it puts a strain on the existing and new house supply.”
All cities saw an increase of more than 3 percent in total values this year, with the smallest increase being in Freeport at 3.16 percent, and the largest increase came from Surfside Beach with a 47.63 percent.
The largest increases among school districts came in Sweeny ISD at 21.71 percent.
MUNICIPALITIES
ANGLETON
A $400 million property value increase could be attributed to new developments being built, City Manager Chris Whittaker said.
“We’ve seen increased property values and new property added to the rolls, and the new property is the development going in Angleton from last year, this year and the next couple of years as those developments build out,” he said.
The trend is expected to continue, Whittaker said.
Last year’s property values totaled just under $1.2 billion, while this year they are $1.31 billion, a difference of $112 million, Mayor Jason Perez said. The higher values come from “new homes and a few new commercial buildings,” Perez said. “Plus the general increase in this year’s property values based on the increased appraisals.
“The good news is we got additional property on our tax rolls, which helps us out, but this year we took out a $10 million bond for our new building for our parks and public works, so we had some gains, but we will also have some offset by additional debt,” he said.
City Council is still trying to assess how much revenue it wants to generate with its tax rate based on the needs submitted by staff, Perez said.
The city is looking at a no new revenue rate of 53 cents per $100 of taxable property value and a voter approval rate of 61 cents, Perez said.
“I expect us to be between the no new revenue rate and voter approval rate,” Whittaker said. “I think we’ll be closer to the voter approval rate because of the increases in the cost of health insurance, property insurance, fuel and the climbing cost of construction projects, like concrete and building materials, all the things cities use to repair and maintain infrastructure.”
Angleton, like other cities, is being challenged by inflation, Whittaker said.
CLUTE
The city’s proposed budget for 2022-23 will be based on a tax rate about 3 cents lower than the current level but will still pull in significantly more revenue.
The proposed rate of 59.48 cents per $100 of appraised values compares to the current 62.5 cents. Because property values in the city have gone up, the lower rate will produce almost $217,000 more from existing properties in 2022-23 than this year, according to city budget documents.
The city also will add about $56,000 in tax revenue from properties new to the rolls.
“The total taxable value came in just shy of $680 million,”City Manager CJ Snipes said. “We anticipated going up or adding about another 100 new homes this year. And so it’ll take a year. We added about 100 homes this past year.”
The city anticipates values to continue to increase, Snipes said.
“Even though the rates are going down, everybody’s appraisals have gone up, so they may not see a decrease in their actual tax bill,” Snipes said.
DANBURY
The city is looking to decrease its tax rate after seeing a 15.89 percent increase on its certified taxable values.
The proposed tax rate is 61.23 cents per $100 of taxable value, and that’s a decrease from last year at 65.90 cents per $100 of taxable value, Mayor Sue Powell said.
Last year’s total values were $98.18 million; this year they are $113.79 million, she said.
“It will add more revenue because home values went up,” Powell said. “The appraisal values went up because the demand for more housing went up in the area. More people are moving in, and housing is getting to be a commodity for people.”
The 23.83-cent debt portion of the tax rate is going away, Powell said, which should be paid off during the coming fiscal year.
FREEPORT
Property values are relatively unchanged since last year, City Manager Tim Kelty said, with the certified assessment totals experiencing a 3.16 percent year-over-year increase.
Because of that, the city is looking for its property tax rate to stay pretty much the same. The city’s current rate is 60 cents per $100 of appraised value, an City Council set the maximum for 2022-23 at 61 cents during Monday’s meeting.
“The rate that we used in the budget was 60 cents,” he said. “At this point what we’re proposing to council is the same flat rate.”
Kelty said that there had been some value increases around the city, but were not what he would refer to as “significant.” Some homeowners at recent City Council meetings said that they have seen their property values rise, but Kelty said that isn’t indicative of the city as a whole.
“I haven’t seen that in our overall rate. There have been significant increases, probably in the last three to four years, but there is not a significant increase last year over this year,” he said.
JONES CREEK
“Oh yeah, they’re going up all over the county.”
That is what Mayor Terry Jeffers said about the property values in Jones Creek which, while certainly not seeing the increases of some other municipalities, saw a not-insignificant jump of 17.3 percent from fiscal year 2021-22.
“A lot of our constituents are complaining about the increase in the value of their home, just the increase in value that the appraisal district put on the homes,” Jeffers said.
The city’s property tax rate would likely remain the same, noting the rate had not changed in the last four years, he said.
LAKE JACKSON
The appraisal roll has increased for the city by 10.01 percent from $2.5 billion last year to $2.8 billion this year.
According to City Manager Modesto Mundo, Lake Jackson’s property values throughout the city have increased. About 89 percent of properties which include residential, multi-family and commercial, make up the property rates for the city, he said.
Residential properties increased by 12.5 percent, multi-family increased by 18 percent and commercial properties by 10 percent, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
Houses are selling really quickly and it’s a premium buyers’ market because of the lack of inventory across the entire state of Texas, he said.
The higher values will mean a slight increase in taxes for residents.
“We’re allowed by law to raise our rate and revenue by 3 1/2 percent. If we go above that, then it has to be approved by the voters, so we’re staying under the 3 1/2 percent,” Mundo said. “This year, we are going to be a smidgen under the voter approval rate.”
The current property tax rate is 33.9 cents per $100 of taxable value, and council voted Monday to change the rate to 32.31 cents. Even though the rate is seemingly decreasing, it actually amounts to an increase because the property values went up, Mundo said.
The city will get roughly $274,000 of new tax money this fiscal year, which will probably get eaten up by fuel costs and utility funds, he said.
“Fuel went up to $31,000, electricity went up $175,000. Our property liability insurance went up to almost $70,000. So, those are a lot of the costs that we just didn’t have much control over. That’s a significant increase this year,” Mundo said. “We’re building a new animal control center facility and will begin that operation and take that over and we’re going to have to hire new employees to work that and that’s going to have an impact on the budget as well.
“We’ve been very fortunate because we still have one of the lowest tax rates in the state. Where we’re very fortunate is that we’re supported by sales tax. Property tax only makes up 23 percent of our budget.”
OYSTER CREEK
Mayor Justin Mills plans to push for a hold or drop in property taxes to accompany the 9.98 percent increase in property values for the city.
“I looked at the numbers they did after rolling us back so far last year, in my opinion in a ploy to make us raise our end of the taxes to make up a deficit, then they turned around and hammered us this year and got us even above where they were the year before,” Mills said.
He said that he felt the city’s values had been rolled back because of COVID, therefore the city received less revenue, leading the city to cut spending last year.
“This year they’ve bumped us back up even above where we were, and every year I have a battle with the county,” Mills said, saying keeping the taxes at most where they were would help ensure continued growth for the city.
RICHWOOD
Homeowners will see their tax rate drop by about 4.55 cents per $100 of appraised value next year, but their bills still could increase because of higher property values.
“The property values have gone up just a little bit, but revenue-wise we will be roughly about $100,000 extra,” City Manager Eric Foerster said. “ (Currently we are at) 65 cents per $100 value valuations for 2021-22. When our property values go up, our revenue goes up and our rate has to go down.”
City Council members voted at their last meeting to set the proposed tax rate at 60.68 cents, a level that will increase tax revenue 2.9 percent, according to city documents.
“This year we are looking at about 60 cents per $100 valuations,” Foerster said. “Last year was 65, this year we are proposing 60. That’s going down, the tax rate will go down but the revenue will go up.”
The no new revenue rate — which would bring in the same revenue as the current fiscal year — would be 58.99 cents, according to figures provided by the county. Of that figure, 47.31 cents would go toward maintenance and operations and 11.67 cents is required to repay debt.
The proposed rate of 60.68 cents is the highest the city can adopt without seeking voter approval.
Council’s vote did not finalize the tax rate, but is part of the state-mandated process to officially set the maximum the city will request.
Public hearings on the proposed tax rate and budget are scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 12. Votes on both will take place in the meeting following the hearings.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Mayor Gregg Bisso did not mince words.
“Our property values in Surfside have gone up dramatically,” he said.
The certified assessment totals support his statement with village values seeing a 47.21 percent jump, the highest year-over-year increase in the county.
Bisso said the increase was not difficult to explain.
“I think it’s what’s going on (in Surfside), because the people are coming down and looking at and buying new houses. We have a bunch of people who, when they start looking for beach houses, they come straight here,” he said.
In many cases, those houses are moving very fast, often spending only a few weeks total on the market, he said. The appraisal increase would “most definitely” affect the city’s property tax rate for the upcoming financial year, but did not want to get ahead of himself on what it might be.
“If there’s a possibility of lowering taxes, yes, I’d always want to lower taxes for the people who are on a fixed income, but what we look at right now is where we are right now and then we see where we can go from there,” Bisso said. “But I do not foresee a tax increase, or anything like that, so we will either stay the status quo or try to drop them a little. It just depends.”
Surfside will have a special meeting to discuss the tax rate tonight.
SWEENY
City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi received the figures for property values shortly after taking over the position, which showed an increase of 14.63 percent.
“It looks like we have approximately $18 million under protest, so the total taxable value on the roll sheet is $179,245,609. That’s up just a little bit from last year,” she said.
Even with the protested amounts, that would be higher than last year’s total of more than $172.2 million.
“Our collection rate has typically been above 98 percent. We’re usually on the closer end to 100. We’re usually over 99 percent from what I’ve seen,” Koskiniemi said.
She said it was hard to gauge the direction the city would lean when it came time to set the property tax rate for the upcoming year, but she expects the no-new-revenue tax rate to be what the city was hoping to see, she said.
“We’re eager to get it done. We’d really like to have our tax hearing the week of the 22nd, and of course we have to advertise that in accordance with local government codes,” she said.
WEST COLUMBIA
West Columbia has also seen an increase of about $34 million compared to last year, with a few reasons looking to be the cause, City Manager Debbie Sutherland said.
“Land values have increased, but the larger increase is in improvement values,” she said.
“We have had some new homes constructed,” she said. “There could be at least three factors, maybe more — land sales, subdividing land and value increases.”
Last year’s values sat at $194.15 million, while this year they came in at $228.5 million, Sutherland said.
“Legislation has a built-in safety factor that cities must follow to prevent major increases without voter approval,” she said. “With an increase in values, there will be an adjustment to the city’s tax rate. How much that will be, I cannot say until we get the calculations from the tax assessor/collector.”
Part of West Columbia’s tax rate includes debt service to replay bonds that funded water facility improvements, she said.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
ANGLETON ISD
A 15.6 percent increase in total appraisal values will help the district cut 19 cents from its tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“The property value in the district has increased that much,” Edwards said. “I think property value throughout the state is going up, plus we got new homes being built, so that’s going to drive property values up.”
As more homes come, that will increase the district’s total property values. Edwards said.
“It’s not really the value of the properties going up,” he said. “It’s just more properties which makes our income from the property rate increase. We will recommend at this month’s board meeting to recommend lowering it.”
BRAZOSPORT ISD
A 2022 certified taxable values are up 3.62 percent, allowing the district to drop its tax rate to $1.13 per $100 of appraised value. This is the fourth consecutive year the district has cut its rate, Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelly said.
“(It) is a 4.57-cent decrease over the 2021 rate and brings the four-year reduction to 12.23 cents,” she said.
The district expects revenues to reach $119 million and will take $10 million from the current fund balance to use toward its planned operating expenses of $129 million, Kelly said.
“The district operates under state funding formulas, and we will continue to advocate for the state of Texas to adequately fund public schools and reduce the burden of property taxes as the primary source of funding for public schools,” Kelly said.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
The district is looking at an increase from $1.57 billion to $1.85 billion, Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
“I know appraisal values went up,” he said. “Our school board is currently discussing the possibilities of upgrades to the high school, and what I can say is it looks like our tax rate is going to be the same as it was last year.”
The tax rate is $1.072 per $100 of appraised value, he said.
“We also plan on doing a deficiency, which means depending on what our taxable values are, any extra money raised then we will apply to our existing debt,” Galloway said. “The reason the board wants to do that is that there is a possibility of them calling a bond election, and if they do, we don’t want to reduce the tax rate and then call for a bond. We want to keep it consistent to where if we do a bond election and the bond passes, then we’re not moving the tax rate around.”
