SURFSIDE BEACH — Critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nests were found early this week on the county beach, a good sign for the endangered reptile.
Almost 180 eggs and one turtle were picked up Tuesday between two nests near Beach Access 5 coming back toward Surfside Beach, Save our Beach Association President Toni Capretta said.
One nest contained 95 eggs while the other had 84, Capretta said.
“The first one, we had someone spot the tracks to the nest, and the other one we had visitors do a beach ride on their golf cart and they saw her come out of the water, and luckily, one of the turtle’s patrollers was coming up at the same time,” Capretta said. “They were able to call in she was there. She was able to be captured and she has been here numerous times. I helped with her when she came in almost four years ago to the day.”
The metal tag on her flipper provided some of the mother turtle’s history, she said.
“She was here on May 30 in 2018, and we were able to capture her then and tag her,” Capretta said. “So we were able to see she had been here before. Dr. (Christopher) Marshall, who is over the turtle program at Texas A&M in Galveston, had dealt with her three times.”
So far this year, the volunteer group has found eight nests in the area, with four of those being in Brazoria County, said Theresa Morris, Sea Aggie Sea Patrol volunteer coordinator. Overall, 180 nests have been found along the Texas Gulf Coast.
The eggs found Tuesday were packaged and taken to Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi, where they will be incubated and have a very high success rate of them hatching, Capretta said.
“We take them there because of high tides, and predators and they are the most critically endangered turtle, so this gives them a safe place,” she said.
Kemp’s ridley nesting season is between April 1 and July 15, Morris said.
“We have about 300 volunteers looking for nesting sea turtles every season,” Morris said. “We do find them every year.”
They typically nest during the day and usually come onto the beach early in the morning until maybe 1 or 2 in the afternoon, Capretta said.
“It’s always a good sign when finding a nest and eggs,” she said. “It feels great we’re doing our best to save these turtles.”
It’s hard to say how many turtles are in the area because Brazoria County has not been monitored long, Morris said.
“Sea turtles live about as long as humans and we have been motoring the upper Texas Coast since 2002 abut certain years we didn’t have much patrol efforts,” she said. “It hasn’t been but for the last seven years we’ve been actively patrolling.”
Beachgoers who encounter turtles along their path are encouraged to stay 30 yards away and call 1-866-TURTLE-5.
