FREEPORT
A renovated set of apartment buildings is ready to welcome inhabitants with help from a Texas General Land Office grant.
The Sienna Villas apartment complex received a ribbon-cutting event as members of the GLO, the company behind the property and city officials gathered to celebrate what they see as a significant improvement in the availability of housing in Freeport.
“It’s a beautiful, sunny day to celebrate the completion of this 156-unit property,” GLO Director of Communications Brittany Eck said.
The work was done using $13.2 million of a $588 million Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery that the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, made available following the damage of Hurricane Harvey. The funds were earmarked for 82 multifamily rental housing units that been affected.
“When we got the CDBGDR funds, it’s a special appropriation from Congress, so those dollars have to be appropriated, then flow through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and then they’re allocated out to the state,” Eck said. An action plan from the GLO allowed the funds to be focused on Freeport.
“We really do want the community to understand that this is where those dollars went. That they are spent well. That they went to providing affordable housing for individuals in this community,” she said.
As part of the deal, at least 70 percent— approximately 110— of the units are required to be leased to families considered to be of low or moderate income based on averages for the city over the next two decades.
“It’s based off the area-median income for the community, so probably down here in the area of Brazoria County, I’m going to say that the median is the $70 [thousand]s, so the maximum you can make can’t exceed 80 percent of that number. Now, they can set aside units for 50 percenters, 30 percenters, they just can’t exceed the 80 percent,” Jeff Crozier, manager of the GLO’s Affordable Rental Program said.
Those 70 percent are priced on a sliding scale, depending on the income of the renters. The remaining units can be rented at regular market rates.
City Manager Tim Kelty was on hand for the opening and said that the new units would be a positive development for Freeport. “The city has a high percentage of low-to-moderate income individuals, so the fact is that to make more affordable housing available is really important to our community.”
“This project to add the number of units that are able to be returned to use and not just returned to use but the quality that was included in the redevelopment of this place— fantastic,” Kelty said.
The project may not be the only higher-density housing being developed for the city.
“We actually have a couple of different developments that are being proposed,” Kelty said. “The two that we have that are being considered to get started in the near future are requesting additional higher-density development. They’re not apartments, but include townhomes and smaller lots and higher density.”
“The city is limited in land that is available for new residential development, but it is critical for the city to advance and attract additional retail,” he said.
Joseph Agumadu, chief operations officer at Sphinx Development Corporation, a Dallas-based company which says it specializes in the affordable housing industry, said that the company was in Freeport because of the need for what they supply and the goal was to restore and improve what was already there.
“The type of program that GLO has enabled us to do that,” Agumadu said. “It was some CDBG money that came in as equity in the deal and of course we had to go to the bank for the rest of it in order to be able to do it.”
A tour of one of the one-bedroom units showed an apartment that could slip comfortably into a home-improvement magazine or HGTV show, after the buildings had been completely gutted and rebuilt to be very energy efficient. Agumadu said that the apartments were essentially new on the inside.
“That’s the goal. To basically develop, own and manage them so there’s no fly-by-nighters.”
The 1977 complex still has work being done, thanks to an errant lightning strike to one of the buildings, but the completed apartments, revitalized pool area and laundry facility is ready to go.
“In a lot of communities, you talk about affordable housing, period. Well, this is just housing for everybody. We’ve got restricted units, we’ve got unrestricted units, we’ve got low-income, we’ve got lower income units, we’ve got market rate units. This development mirrors what the community is,” Crozier said.
