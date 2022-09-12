ANGLETON
Budget hearing scheduled
Brazoria County Appraisal District Board of Directors will have a public hearing over the proposed the fiscal year 2023 budget and the proposed reappraisal plan.
After the hearing, a decision to move forward on adopting the budget and the reappraisal plan will be made.
Also on the agenda is a discussion to terminate the contract with the Texas Association of Counties retirees over 65 health benefits.
Council also plans to adopt the elected rate of 16 percent for the Texas County and District Retirement System (TCDRS) Retirement Benefits plan for 2023.
The meeting is at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 500 North Chenango.
BRAZORIA
Employee policy discussion
The City of Brazoria will approve a COVID-19 sick time policy for city employees.
Council will consider whether to give City Manager Sheila Williams authority to transfer funds up to $2 million from pooled cash to TexPool and electronically transfer funds from TexPool as necessary.
Action to accept an engagement letter from Curtis Craig, CPA for the 2021/2022 Fiscal Year Audit is also on the agenda.
Finally, they will decide to take action to approve a replat a portion of the two-lot Brugman Subdivision at lots 20 and 21.
The city council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
FREEPORT
Budget with adjustments to be discussed
Freeport will be discussing and is expected to act upon ordinances which would adopt the fiscal year 2022-23 budget and tax rate after delaying votes in regular session Tuesday to make further adjustments.
The elimination of jailers from the Police Department and the possibility of tearing down and constructing a new recreation center were two items brought up that may be updated.
Finance Officer Cathy Ezell notified council at their previous meeting that a vote will need to be taken to meet the city’s charter requirements.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Court House at the Police Headquarters, 430 N Brazosport Blvd.
RICHWOOD
Final changes to budget
Council will discuss and take possible action on final changes for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 proposed budget that will take effect Oct. 1.
Budget items include adopting a tax rate of 60.68 per $100 taxable value.
The city is also set to approve a $25,000 increase to the Angleton/Richwood annual animal control services contract.
The council is scheduled to meet at 6:15 p.m. Monday at Richmond City Hall, located at 1800 Brazosport Blvd.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Budget public hearing
The Surfside Beach City Council will be holding their public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget. The agenda for the hearing indicates the city expects revenues for the budget to be higher by over $500,000, a 47.07 percent increase over the budget last year. They expect over $36,000 of that amount to be from new property added to the tax roll.
The city will also hold a public hearing regarding a rezoning request for 2.13 out of 3.1 acres in the Spring Branch Wildlife Preserve located on Thunder Road. The request is to change the property from residential to light commercial due to the surrounding use.
Votes are expected to be held for the budget and the tax rate, which was proposed at just under 33.5 cents per $100 of value.
Other business will include the setting of a public meeting dedicated to the final environmental statement of the proposed SPOT terminal, discussion with possible action in restricting the use of ‘side by side’ vehicles on the beach, changes to the police program and action regarding the upcoming Surf Fest event.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
SWEENY
Board vacancy discussion
The Sweeny ISD School Board will be holding discussion with possible action to fill the vacancy left in Position 5 by the passing of long-time member Jan Reddoch. They previously met with candidates in executive session. If an appointment is made, the new board member will serve through the end of Reddoch’s term, which would have been the next election in May, at which time they can run for reelection if they choose.
In other business, the board will vote on whether to apply for bullet-resistant shields as part of a program from the Governor’s office and consider a donation of $5,000 for the high school’s GATA Network, which streams athletic events, by Brazoria Telephone.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Administration Building, 1310 N Elm Street.
