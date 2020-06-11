ANGLETON — Brazoria County will accept about $322,000 worth of federal grant funds to help its elections run as smoothly as possible, Brazoria County commissioners decided at their last meeting.
The election department will get the sub-grant from the $400 million of new Help America Vote Act funds, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to meeting documents.
This will benefit the elections department as it implements social distancing during voting, Brazoria County Elections Director Lisa Mujica said at the meeting Tuesday. The grant would provide 80 percent of funding and the county would match with 20 percent of the cost of purchases, she said.
The granted money can cover 80 percent of costs of purchases made March 28 through Nov. 30, according to meeting documents.
This will help the department pay off any personal protective equipment it has already purchased, allowing them to buy more, Mujica said. Other purchases could include another scanner for mail-in ballots, which is “pretty pricey,” she said, along with paper for ballots and additional payroll.
Along with social distancing, voting will likely be a longer process this year because straight-ticket voting is no longer allowed, County Judge Matt Sebesta said at the meeting.
The equipment purchases will be a “long-term investment,” Sebesta said.
The commissioners unanimously agreed to accept the grant funds.
