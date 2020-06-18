LAKE JACKSON — Keep Lake Jackson Beautiful is moving forward with a public art project on Oak Drive and Highway 332 after City Council gave its stamp of approval.
Lake Jackson received $210,000 toward a beautification project, which has to be on Texas Department of Transportation right of way, after winning its category for the 2018 Governor’s Community Achievement Award under Keep Texas Beautiful. The city will not use its own money for the project.
Volunteer Coordinator Terri Cardwell first introduced a concept of a 3D representation of the city’s enchanted oak logo to council in December 2018.
She and iAD Architect Brent Bowles presented a rendering of the 20-foot tall project, which would be placed on the corner in front of the city’s municipal court building, during council’s meeting Monday. The design elevates the tree design almost 9 feet off the ground to prevent “curious” adults or children from climbing on the oak’s low, sweeping branches, Bowles said.
The first layer would have brick matching the court building with “Lake Jackson” in large lettering, which would be lit from above, he said. The design also shows brick benches surrounding the tree.
The design has dual-layered steel plates to represent the tree, and supportive columns, piers and other aspects should protect it against windstorms, vehicle crashes and other wear and tear, Bowles said.
Cardwell asked council members to keep in mind that this is an artistic representation of a tree, rather than a real tree.
“I want you to see how far we’ve come,” she said while holding a foot-tall model she built out of cardboard in 2018.
Council unanimously agreed Cardwell can present the plan to state transportation officials. Cardwell hopes to have construction underway by the beginning of next year, she said.
Construction should take about a month, Cardwell said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Cardwell announced she will retire from the city at the end of July. She began volunteering with the city in 1989 and became a city employee in 1997.
Cardwell plans to stick around until the enchanted oak project is completed, even if she is not in the same position, she said.
Council agreed to reimplement late and disconnection fees for utility bills after suspending them for the coronavirus pandemic in March. The city usually has a 10 percent penalty for payment after a due date, followed by a $20 fee for failure to pay by the cut-off day, according to meeting documents.
All utility customers will be notified of the change on their next utility bills before it is implemented, Finance Director Pam Eaves said.
After Councilman Gerald Roznovsky asked, Eaves said they still do payment plans for customers in need.
Council also decided to resume the ban on yard-parking in the city Aug. 1, since it was also suspended during the pandemic.
There are college students at home and others unemployed due to the circumstances, which could lead to more cars at houses, Building Official David Walton said.
“We’ve seen quite an uptick in the number of vehicles parked in yards,” Walton said, adding there have been some complaints from neighbors but it has kept some congestion off of streets.
Resident Will Brooks urged council to be considerate of people in different circumstances right now. There are people in the healthcare industry or working in Houston who keep RVs in their yards to shower and change before going home, Brooks said.
Staff will notify residents the ban will resume through social media, utility bill notices and courtesy notices on vehicles parked in yards, Walton said.
